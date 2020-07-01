The highs and lows of longtime Oklahoma State basketball coach Eddie Sutton were showcased in a documentary that aired Monday night on ESPN. Sutton’s coaching style earned him nine regular-season conference championships and three trips to the Final Four, but he also carried plenty of anguish and anxiety, which lent itself to addiction. But regardless of how he was viewed by the outside world, his players, staff members and fans remained loyal to him until the day he passed this year.