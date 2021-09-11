MacArthur produced three quick touchdowns in the first five-plus minutes of the second half, making the most of all three phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams — to race to a 41-21 victory over Lawton High School before a crowd estimated at 2,500 Friday at Cameron Stadium.
The victory clinched the city championship for Coach Brett Manning’s team after dispatching Eisenhower last week. It’s the first time that anyone other than Lawton High has been city champs since 2016, the last time MacArthur beat LHS.
The teams were locked in a tight game at halftime, with Mac owning a 14-7 lead. But the Highlanders marched 59 yards on six plays on their first possession of the third quarter, scoring on a 1-yard Vaughn Poppe run. Matthew Aguilar tacked on the PAT and it was quickly 21-7 with 9:04 left in the third.
Then the defense got in on the act as Jaidyn McBroom stepped in front of an LHS pass and returned it 65 yards to score just 13 seconds later.
The Wolverines’ next drive was off-course from the start and they eventually were forced to punt from their own 18 after facing a 4th-and-24.
Joseph Kim’s punt only reached midfield where Mac’s Montez Edwards fielded it, headed toward the Mac sideline and raced to the LHS 1. Quarterback Gage Graham gained that yard on the next play and Aguilar tacked on the 35th point and the game was pretty much decided.
“Our special teams were really big tonight with the kickoff return and then a punt return that set up another touchdown,” Manning said. “I thought our offensive line blocked well but we expect that since those guys are mostly three-year starters who do a good job for us.”
LHS coach Ryan Breeze said that third-period barrage was clearly the difference.
“We came out flat in the third quarter and they just took control,” he said. “I was proud of our guys for coming back and scoring a couple later but that third quarter just killed us.”
The first half was totally the opposite, although Mac’s edge in speed was still evident from the outset.
Lawton High actually scored first after Nathan Jones intercepted a Mac pass on the Highlanders’ first play of the game. LHS went 45 yards to score with Devin Simpson going the last 34 for the touchdown. Kim kicked the PAT for a quick LHS lead.
It didn’t last but 14 seconds as Mac’s Isaiah Gray fielded Kim’s kickoff at the 1-yard-line, veered left toward the Mac sideline and set sail on a 99-yard beauty.
“That was huge, we turned the ball over there and gave them an easy one but that kickoff return got us right back even,” Manning said. “(Gray) used to be a quarterback, but we felt like he’d benefit us more at running back and he’s done a great job.”
Gray finished with 168 rushing yards on 20 carries, using his great speed and some nifty moves. He added Mac’s second touchdown in the first half on an 8-yard run through a huge hole in the middle to arrange the 14-7 halftime margin, then capped the Mac scoring on a 37-yard run late in the third to push the score to 41-7. Last week against Ike, he rushed for 150 on 25 carries and if the Mac line keeps opening the holes it did Friday, those numbers will continue to grow.
While Manning was thrilled with the win, he wasn’t happy with a couple of issues.
“We have to quit turning the ball over,” Manning said after watching his team fumble twice and throw the interception. “I thought our defense had a good game plan but we had to be out there more in the second half gave up some yards. We also had too many penalties. We have to clean those things up.”
LHS did put two scores on the board late, one on an 80-yard drive and then scoring from midfield after Blake Eastwood recovered Kim’s onside kick. LHS quarterback Devarius Hardy got the final two scores, both on short runs.
MacArthur makes the long drive north to Enid on Friday as the Highlanders seek a 3-0 non-district start while LHS meets Eisenhower on Friday at Cameron Stadium.