With their tough loss the week before still in mind, Eisenhower was not just looking to notch its first district win of the year, but unleash some frustration on Western Heights.
The Eagles did just that, grounding the Jets in a 67-0 walkover at Cameron Stadium on Friday night.
Cory McClelland wasted no time creating a big play for the Eagles. McClelland to the game's opening kick 90 yards to the Jets' five-yard line. TreVaughn Walton would get his first rushing score to give the Eagles the early 7-0 lead.
Momentum continued to sway in the side of the Eagles. On the ensuing kickoff, the Jets would fumble the ball, with a flock of Eagles to recover the loose ball. Starting at the Western Heights 15-yard line, Walton would set up the offense inside the five-yard line with a thumping 11-yard run.
On the next play, Bryan Crittenden would join the scoring barrage with a three-yard rushing touchdown. Hernandez would kick his second point-after kick to give the Eagles a 14-0 advantages in the early stages of the first period.
Eisenhower did not let up on the Jets, continuing to pile on the points. Darius Coppage would make his presence known from his defensive end spot, getting a sack on Jets quarterback Chris Wohrley in the end zone for a safety to make it 16-0. On the safety kick, Caiden Smalls would take the return 35-yards to set up the Eagles offense in opponent territory once again.
Will Tratche wasted no time getting his feet wet in the passing game. Running to his right, Tratche would find Crittenden for a 31-yard passing touchdown. Continuing his busy night, Hernandez would kick his third point after attempt to make the lead 23-0.
Tratche continued his hot start throwing the football. This time, he would find Ali’lfa’atui Faoa-Danielson on a screen pass for a 62-yard touchdown play to extend the lead. With his four successful point-after attempts, Hernandez would remain perfect to score the Eagles, 30-0 over the Jets.
The offensive attack kept coming in bunches but this time, it was Walton’s turn to make the plays. On the second play of the Eagles offensive possession, Walton would flip the field, rushing for a 46-yard gain to get inside the Jets’ 10-yard line. Two plays later, Walton would put the finishing touches to his explosive drive, getting his second rushing touchdown from six-yards out.
With Hernandez fifth converted point after attempt, the Eagles would extend their lead to 37-0 over Western Heights as the first quarter ended.
The second quarter brought the same story as the Eagles continued to suffocate the Jets with a hard-nosing running attack. McClelland would explode out a 27-yard run, setting up the Eagles with another scoring opportunity.
Kingston Tito would get his first rushing touchdown of the night, scoring from eight-yards out. Putting his perfect streak on the line, Hernandez would make it six-for-six on point after attempts, scoring the Eagles with a 44-0 lead over the Jets.
Walton continued to run at all against Western Heights defense. Averaging over 11-yards a carry, Walton would carry the offense to another goal line situation. Walton would make it
three with a touchdown run from 10-yards out. For his seventh attempt of the night, Hernandez would remain perfect getting the point after attempt. With the kick, Eagles would lead 51-0 as the first quarter ended.
Bad would go to worse for the Jets. On fourth down, Western Heights punt team would suffer another safety after an overhead snap would roll into the end zone. With the miscue, the Jets would surrender another two-point to Eisenhower, scoring a 53-0 lead heading into halftime.
Rashaud Hurt would throw his name in the scoring affair, getting a four-yard rushing touchdown to add on to the explosive night. With another successful point-after kick by Hernandez, the Eagles would pad their lead to 60-0.
Even younger brother and backup quarterback Charlie Tratche joined the touchdown club, getting an eight-yard rush into the end zone. Hitting his ninth point-after kick, Hernandez would put the final touches on the Eagle win, scoring the final at 67-0 over Western Heights.
With the win, Eisenhower gets their first district win, holding a 3-2 overall record and an even 1-1 in district play. On October 8 at 7 p.m., the Eagles will make the three-hour trip northeast to Guymon to take on the Tigers.
Western Heights are still looking to clinch their first win of the season, moving to an overall record of 0-4, 0-1 in district play. On October 8 at 7 p.m., the Jets will host the Piedmont Wildcats for the second district contest of the year.