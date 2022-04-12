DUNCAN — In a matchup between two teams who came into the game without a district loss, an early lead for Elgin didn’t last as Duncan put up 13 runs over a 3-inning span to run away with a 13-2 victory via run-rule.
Elgin’s Nocona Tahdooahnippah and Grady Thomas both crossed home plate due to throwing errors in the 2nd.
On the mound, Tahdooahnippah kept the Duncan bats in check for the first three innings. But the Demons woke up in the 4th, putting up seven runs. The hosts tacked on another 5 in the 6th to enact the mercy rule.
Peyton Roberson, Blake Barnard and Tully Booth all homered, while Trevyn Stewart and Preston Giles each doubled for Duncan. On the mound, Kenny Garland went all six innings, allowing just two hits.
The Demons (15-4, 9-0 in District 5A-2) and Owls (14-8, 8-1) play again Tuesday for the second game of the series.