Highs this week came from the Early Birds League at Thunderbird Lanes where bowlers are starting to find their groove after the break.
Ben Laird was the week’s star player, shooting games of 252, 222 and 268 to sum up a 742.
Hot on his heels was Mark Paslay who posted 249, 237 and 255 for a 741 in the same league.
And Roy Olson put up a 714 to round out the Early Birds top three on games of 213, 268 and 233.
Mark Hill rolled 247, 257 and 236 for the TNT high series of 740 and Keith Thompson put the Suburban league in the news with a 736 that went 265, 246 and 225.
Joining Keith in Suburban highlights was Troy Hardin with a 701 on games of 247, 209 and 245.
Ronnie Jones finished off the Guys and Dolls league with a big 279 score to tally out at 730 for series and Jimmy Prater was the week’s most consistent bowler with games of 235, 237 and 238 for a 710, also in the Guys and Dolls.
Some of you may notice some scores from last year but have no worries, its just leagues trying to keep the scores secret until both teams have bowled.
It looks like that was the case in the His and Hers were the last few weeks have had some decent scores.
Brandon Bowers had the high set over the last few weeks of 724 that included a 267 game.
Michael Gillian’s best effort was a 714 on games of 213, 246 and 255.
Jim Bomboy had a good week just before Christmas, rolling 234, 226 and 256 for a 716 and in the same outing, Roger Hanley put together games of 257, 234 and 223 for a 714.
And lastly, the Jacoby-Janssen dual continued with Richard Jacoby scoring 215, 255 and 242 for a 712 and Jeff Janssen popping games of 227, 268 and 224 to beat him out with 719.
And honorable mention in league play this week goes to David Eschner of the Tuesday Mixed Up league at Twin Oaks. Eschner, bowling off a 163 average, rolled 256, 211 and 228 for a nice 695 series. Good Job Sir!
Youth
Mikey York rolled a super 702 series to lead on the youth front last week. York put up games of 245, 245 and 212 to make up the series while bowling in the TBird Legends league.
Tori Justice had the high set in the TOBC Oak Trees of 590 on games of 172, 213 and 205.
Jake Croft led in the TBird HotShots with 408 that went 124, 131 and 153, followed by Avery Hill who rolled 362 thanks to a 147 closer.
No-Tap Fun
The high rolling Tuesday No-Tapper was Roy Olson with a no-tap 300 game to lead the way to a 747 series.
David Fishbeck followed with a no-tap 298 opener that assisted in a 742 set.
The Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes started back up again last week where Cleo Travis picked up where he left off, in first place, this week with an 884 handicap total.
Cle Cox claimed the second place prize for an 846 and David Yett took third with 842.
High no-tap games include a 296 be Marshall Miller and a 290 by Michael Sneed.
Karin Monahan won the first place prize for the ladies for a 764 series.
Scratch Series winners were David Yett, 800 and Mike McLester, 764.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) David Yett/Don Ginter Jr, 536
(Gm 1, 2nd) Charline Paslay/Damon Foster, 519
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/David Yett, 567
(Gm 2, 2nd) Cleo Travis/Karin Monahan, 560
(Gm 3, 1st) Cleo Travis/Karin Monahan, 582
(Gm 3, 2nd) Cle Cox/James Williams, 564
Strike pot winners:
Richard Payette, James Williams, Marshall Miller, Charles Norman, Randy Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Damon Foster (7+8+3=18): No Winner.
Match Play: Michael Sneed (X-X-9): No winner
Pill Draw: Don Ginter Jr. (Needed 3, Got 3): WINNER
Waldo: James Williams shot at a full rack, looking to leave just the head pin. He got 9 all right, just so happened that he left the 5-pin instead of the 1-pin.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is back on schedule for every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
In Memory
It is with a heavy heart that I share with you the passing of long-time bowler Linda Galloway.
Many of you may remember Linda as Dell’s wife, DJ, Brent and Kailyn’s mom or perhaps the lady that made the best birthday cakes imaginable if you happened to be fortunate enough to bowl in a league with her.
In this little world of bowling that we share, it doesn’t take much to become a part of the family and Lin-da welcomed everyone with open arms and a warm smile.
Linda enjoyed the game of bowling, much like she enjoyed so many other activities, but in my opinion, her true enjoyment came from bringing joy and happiness to others.
Linda’s passing was sudden and without warning. None of the signs were there. She would have been just 52 years old last Sunday, in the prime of her life. Or what we would like to believe, but in fact, our days are numbered so use them to the best of your ability, just as Linda did and when it comes our time, and we never know when, we can pass knowing we did what was best.
Rest in peace, Linda.