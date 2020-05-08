And another one bites the dust, at least for this season, as the Early Birds board of directors and team captains voted last week to end their season at 29 weeks.
Another 7 weeks might have made the difference in this league’s turn out, but as it stands, with 71 points won, team Will Bowl for Alcohol landed the title.
Bowling on the team were Kendall Casey, Tenille Russell, Joseph Langley, Matt Casey and Britney Brown.
Losing the title by one game, team Go Go and Co., Justin Williams, Jeff Hall, Jim Alltizer, Zari Conway and Leroy Conway.
And rounding out the top three in team placement of the full house, 16-team league was team Too Little, Too Late with bowlers Hazel Gary, Chris King, Darnell Gary and Travis Estep.
Team Boomer Sooner rolled the league high series of 2570, and the league high game of 912. Bowling for Boomer Sooner this season was Andrea Halstead, Gary Sammons, LJ Bailey Jr., Brant Hill and Sydney Maloy.
Rolling the high handicap numbers was team Keeper of 3 Idiots with a 1084 for game and a 3021 for series. Bowlers (without definition) were Chris Beigler, Amy Copeland, JP Nauman and Robert Copeland.
Robert Copeland swept the men’s highs thanks to a great night when he rolled a 795 series that included his third career perfect 300 game.
Andrea Halstead led the ladies in the scratch category with a 704 for high series and a 266 for high game.
Kendall Casey is accredited with the high handicap series for the gals with an 817 and Laura Hatch summed up the high handicap game of 307.
The Early Birds celebrated two honors throughout their season, Copeland’s, mentioned above and another by Brant Hill.
Most improved honors went to Travis Estep with an increase of 12.25 sticks and Kendall Casey who went from 98 to 116.65 to up the ante by 18.65 pins.
News from USBC
The communications department at USBC came down with some changes that allow leagues options when coming back, keeping it “legal” to conduct league play and practice social distancing all at the same time.
In a statement released last Wednesday, May 6th, it was noted that changes would include waiving alter-nating lane requirements and the approval of the use of isopropyl alcohol to clean bowling balls.
The statement read as follows: “The United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors approved waiv-ers and modifications to USBC Playing Rules to allow certified leagues and tournaments more flexibility to return to bowling while adhering to local health guidelines related to COVID-19.
The modifications allow certified competition to take place on one lane for the entirety of a game. Additionally, bowlers will be allowed to use isopropyl alcohol, more commonly known as rubbing alcohol, to clean their bowling ball during competition. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) lists isopropyl alcohol as an approved disinfectant for use against COVID-19.
“As bowling centers around the country are reopening, USBC intends to give operators the most flexibility possible to resume bowling within their local guidelines,” USBC Executive Director Chad Murphy said. “We have been listening to proprietors and members as they prepare to resume certified play and made these changes based on that input. Our goal is to facilitate bowling again in a way that meets the need locally and USBC is ready to quickly consider and activate additional changes based on feedback from centers and associations.”
The USBC Board has the authority to temporarily amend or suspend league and tournament rules in emergency cases. With the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, USBC reviewed its rules and poli-cies to identify areas of concern relating to player safety and to determine how it could promote efforts while centers adjust operations to meet local guidelines.
Effective immediately, USBC has temporarily waived USBC Playing Rules 106a, 106b, 320a and 320b, which state two lanes must be used for competition and bowlers must alternate lanes – bowling five frames on each lane of the pair. It also waived the requirement that both lanes must be used for a bowler to be eligible for awards and average recognition.
The temporary waiver allows competitions to use one lane for the entirety of a game and allows recognition of scores bowled on a single lane for USBC High Score Awards and for a bowler’s official average.
USBC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and can rescind the waiver of Rules 106a, 106b, 320a and 320b at any time.
USBC also created an exception for Rule 18, which restricts the use of liquid cleaners to clean the outer surface of the bowling ball during USBC certified competition. The exception for Rule 18 applies only to isopropyl alcohol – no other USBC-approved cleaners will be allowed during competition.
The USBC Board, which has the authority over General Playing Rules, was able to make the rules waivers following the adoption of General Playing Rule 14 — Emergency Authorizations. Rule 14 states USBC may authorize temporary modifications to the General Playing Rules, Award, League and Tournament Rules in cases of emergency and that such authorizations will be for a specified period.”
In a nutshell, it will be legal for your team to bowl on one lane (not a pair) while your opponent bowls on another lane, say the next pair over.
Honors such as 300 games and 800 series’ will be recognized and awarded and you will be allowed to wipe down your bowling ball, literally after every throw, with rubbing alcohol, which personally, is the best cleaning option anyway.
However, no mention was made to the balance hole ruling of a couple of years ago, so time is about up!
This is the year bowlers, effective August 1, 2020, no bowler will be allowed to use a bowling ball with holes in it that are not used for the purpose of gripping, visit your local Proshop soon!
Tip of the Week
We are getting really close folks. In no time at all, we will be back on the lanes but will we be back to the way it was before?
It is hard to say but my personal opinion is probably not at first and it may be a while before fear/panic subsides. The old ways may eventually return but if nothing else, through it all, we’ve learned to keep our hands clean and to ourselves, taught to us by our parents when we reached an age old enough not to eat the soap.
Seriously though, bowling centers will do whatever it takes to help its patrons to feel safe while bowling. If it means a lane courtesy between teams, then so be it, as long as we get to bowl again.
Saying that, Thunderbird Lanes is open for recreational bowling only. Please call first if you prefer a time when fewer people are bowling but keep in mind, they are practicing a limited number of people in the center at one time.
This is the perfect time to get some games in before the competition starts back up again, so go bowling Lawton-Fort Sill.
At press time, Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill, had not been notified of an opening date.
In the meantime, stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
The Honor Roll is pending the return of league play in the Lawton-Fort Sill area.