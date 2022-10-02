While MacArthur had little trouble beating Altus Friday, both Lawton High School and Eisenhower lost district road games as neither could mount much offense in the early going.
For the Wolverines, it was a bitter road loss at Ponca City as LHS spotted the hosts a 24-0 halftime lead and despite a strong comeback it wound up a District 6A(II)-1 loss, 24-16, first of the season.
Lawton High was able to strike for its first points just inside the 6-minute mark of the third quarter when quarterback Davarius Hardy bulled in from one year out. LHS opted to try for a two-point PAT but failed to complete a pass attempt.
The LHS defense, which held the Wildcats scoreless in the second half, got another stop and this time Hardy found Tyrone Amacker for a 44-yard touchdown as the senior split double coverage, caught the ball and ran the final few yards to to score. Joseph Kim nailed the PAT to make it 24-13.
The Wolverines got another defensive stop and this time the drive got deep before faltering due to a penalty. But Kim trotted out and boomed a 45-yard field goal to arrange the final score.
LHS did have another chanced later in the game but the Wildcats held tough and then were able to run out the clock.
Eisenhower spotted McGuinness a 14-0 early lead and the Eagles were never able to get much close. Ike’s only first-half points came when Serri Sheridan returned an Irish fumble 50 yards to paydirt and Kingston Tito caught the 2-point PAT pass from Zaire Walton to make it 14-8.
But just minutes later McGuinness turned in a 51-yard scoring pass from River Warren to Noah Rice to make it 21-8.
McGuinness then blew the game open with 14 points in each of the second and third quarters.
Ike finally struck again when Tito scored on a 5-yard TD run.
The Eagles managed just 18 yards rushing and 102 passing yards while the Irish had 146 rushing and 380 yards in the air.
Elsewhere in Southwests Oklahoma, Anadarko edged McLoud, 21-20; Apache whipped Hobart, 32-6; Carnegie blanked Cordell; Comanche outscored Crooked Oak, 42-34; and Frederick smacked Little Axe, 55-0.
In other area games, Midwest City beat Duncan, 48-26; Mt. View-Gotebo blanked Corn Bible, 48-0; Snyder edged Empire, 8-6; Tipton routed Ryan, 54-0; Walters beat Mangum, 32-14; and Lone Grove beat Marlow, 41-21.
Cache fans were still talking about the 36-31 loss that the Bulldogs suffered in a non-district game against Oklahoma City Southeast. The Spartans were able to get in position late to try a 41-yard “Hail Mary” and when Cache got two defenders on talented Mishawn Graham in the end zone it appeared the ball was going to be incomplete.
However, the ball bounced off the foot of a Cache defender and popped into the air where Graham grabbed it while flat on his back.
Marlow’s defense was unable to stop Lone Grove, giving up 423 rushing yards as it racked up 30 first downs.
The Outlaws got two touchdown passes from Cade Gilbert, one for 19 yards to Eli Gray and another to Barron Gage for 27 yards. Lane Jones added a 5-yard touchdown run in the final quarter for the Outlaws.