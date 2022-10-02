While MacArthur had little trouble beating Altus Friday, both Lawton High School and Eisenhower lost district road games as neither could mount much offense in the early going.

For the Wolverines, it was a bitter road loss at Ponca City as LHS spotted the hosts a 24-0 halftime lead and despite a strong comeback it wound up a District 6A(II)-1 loss, 24-16, first of the season.

