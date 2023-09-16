Eisenhower and Lawton High both made big plays on offense and defense, however, when the final whistle blew it was the Eagles’ superior special teams that fueled a wild 41-33 victory before another huge crowd at Cameron Stadium.

The battle was just what the Great American Rivalry program is all about and when the game was over it was Ike head coach Javon Harris who held the trophy high while his players scrambled as the Marines that were there as the sponsors of the national program tossed hats toward the Eagles who were gathered on the south side of the stadium.

