It’s been several years since a player put on display like the one produced Friday at Cameron Stadium by Luke Tarman.
The only problem for Eisenhower was that he was doing the damage while leading McGuinness to a 56-34 victory over the Eagles at Cameron Stadium on Friday.
Tarman, an elusive 6-1, 190-pound quarterback rushed for 272 yards on 20 carries and completed 7 of 17 passes for 147 more. He rushed for six touchdowns and passed for another.
“That’s why every (NCAA) Division I team around this region wants to land him,” Ike coach Eric Gibson said. “He’s tough to bring down but then he just puts on the blast of speed and races past you. He’s as good as you will see.”
However, to the credit of Gibson’s Eagles, they put together a 56-yard touchdown drive in the final 0:58 of the first half when Bryan Crittenden made a super catch of a Will Trachte pass in the end zone and just inside the out of bounds line.
Devin Dollins’ PAT kick was good and the Eagles had cut the McGuinness lead to just three, 23-20, with 14 seconds left in the half.
After Dollins boomed the ensuing kickoff into the end zone, the Irish were set up with a first down but little time to do much.
That’s when Tarman changed the momentum for good, breaking one tackle at the line of scrimmage and racing 80 yards to pay dirt with 4 seconds left in the half.
“That was a killer right there,” Gibson said. “I’m not sure if our kids just thought they’d kneel on it or not, but we missed one tackle and then he just took off. Maybe we had the wrong (defensive) call. We’ll look at it on video and get to work trying to improve.”
And despite the tough loss, Eisenhower continues to show improvement, especially with a player like TreVaughn Walton in the backfield.
The junior back rushed for 159 yards himself and also caught seven passes for 94 more yards. He scored two touchdowns, one on an amazing 40-yard reception where he broke no fewer than six tackles, while he bolted across from 17 yards out in the second half for his other score.
“TreVaughn is a special player,” Gibson said of his junior standout. “He’s really gotten dedicated in the weight room and put on 10 pounds and it’s all muscle. You can’t take him down with an arm tackle; he showed that tonight.”
Ike tried to mount another comeback in the second half after Trinity Pewewardy blocked an Irish punt, which Micah Wise grabbed and took 30 yards for the score. Dollins, who had already made two field goals in the game, added the PAT and Ike was right back in the game, trailing 30-27.
But Tarman and the Irish marched 65 yards, with the talented senior getting the last four yards himself. That pushed the lead back to 10, and left the Eagles shaking their heads again on defense.
After an Ike pass was intercepted, the Irish marched 69 yards to score with none other than Tarman getting the touchdown from three yards out. That made it 44-27 and put Ike in a huge hole.
To their credit, the Eagles marched 76 yards on just six plays, the touchdown coming on Walton’s 17-yard run.
Tarman added touchdown runs of 18 and 32 yards in the final eight minutes to arrange the final score.
“We thought we could be 3-1 at this point but we’re just the opposite,” Gibson said. “These kids need wins. They are working hard and getting better but at some point, that work needs to pay off with wins. It’s become a mental thing now.”
Trachte completed 18 of 37 passes for 214 yards and two touchdowns. He did throw one interception but the Eagles didn’t fumble and despite some early penalties, they settled for nine flags for just 50 yards.
Eisenhower (1-3, 0-1 in District 5A-2) is scheduled to play at Western Heights on Friday, but Oklahoma City Public Schools announced the cancellation of all athletics on Friday at district schools until further notice, effective Monday.