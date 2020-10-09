From the get-go, Eisenhower put to rest any questions about being rusty after not playing last week.
The Eagles started Thursday night’s game against Guymon with a bang as sophomore Zaire Walton took the opening kickoff 99 yards for a touchdown.
Ike proceeded to score three more touchdowns in the first quarter en route to a 64-18 runaway against the Tigers to earn the Eagles’ first District 5A-1 win.
After the opening TD and after forcing a Guymon punt, the Eagles marched down the field, with TreVaughn Walton much of the damage, running for 44 yards and catching a pass for 16. Cory McClelland finished the drive with a 10-yard carry for a touchdown.
A Guymon fumble was recovered by Ike at the Tigers’ 45. Three plays later, TreVaughn Walton punched it in for a 1-yard TD. On the night, the junior tailback would score 3 touchdowns to go along with his 121 rushing yards on 11 carries, all in the first half.
Freshman Carson Cooksey made his first varsity start at quarterback and performed wonderfully, completing all 7 of his first-half passes for 187 yards and 2 touchdowns, a 21-yarder to the younger Walton, Zaire, and the other a 32-yarder that Bryan Crittendon made a leaping catch to haul in.
Will Trachte, who had started all of Ike’s four previous games, came in and was 2-for-2 with a 48-yard touchdown pass to Derrick Simmons.
The Eagles racked up 516 yards of offense on the night, while Zaire Walton added a 40-yard kickoff return to his 99-yard score.
Defensively, Ike did show some warts against a pass-happy Guymon attack that in years past had been a power-run team. On Thursday, Guymon quarterback Carson Martinez threw for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns. Perhaps more telling was that 12 of Martinez’s 23 completions went for 10 or more yards, including each of the touchdown passes.
But even when the Eagle defense appeared to falter, it was often able to make a big play to stop the bleeding. Guymon turned the ball over 5 times, including three first-half fumbles. Ike defensive backs KJ Love and Darius Gray had interceptions.
Eisenhower (2-3, 1-1 District 5A-1) has a full 7 days before packing up to head to Woodward next Thursday to face the winless Boomers. Game time is set for 7 p.m.