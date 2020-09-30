Jennaye Williams provided strong pitching and Mikaela Hall made her Senior Night special with a 4-for-4 effort at the plate to lead Eisenhower to a 9-1 victory over arch rival Lawton High Tuesday night at Grandview Sports Complex.
Williams, a hard-throwing sophomore, was pitching her first game after missing the past five outings after jamming three fingers on her pitching hand sliding into a base in an earlier game. But last night she flashed signs of brilliance that has the Eagles hosting a regional next week.
“She jammed those fingers and couldn’t pitch and we lost three of those five games,” Ike head coach Terry Brierton said. “But she looked like her old self tonight. What did she have, 11 strikeouts and the one hit and one run? I thought she pitched really well.”
To be exact she gave up two hits but just one run and the 11 strikeouts were impressive, including the fifth when she set the Wolverines down in order.
For a time, it appeared that Ike was going to end it earlier as the Eagles scored two runs in the bottom of the first and then added six more in the second.
In the first, Madison Dutil, Kennedy Huskey and Hall ripped consecutive doubles, with Huskey and Hall rattling the metal fence at the Ike field. But LHS was able to get a fly ball for the second out and a strikeout by Kasie Lee, who came in to pitch after the three straight ringing doubles.
But Ike was right back at it in the second as McKenzie Sovo singled to start the inning. After a LHS error, Jamiya Morgan singled to drive in the next two runs. A walk and throwing error set up another RBI for Hall, then Williams helped her own cause driving in a pair of runs with a single off the bag at third.
Lee was able to regroup and set the next three Eagles down to escape further damage.
“LHS started us off with a younger pitcher and then brought in their hardest thrower,” Brierton said. “We normally hit those hard throwers a little better that we did tonight but we got some clutch hits when we needed them.”
Hall got the honor of ending the game after a ringing triple down the right foul line in the bottom of the sixth. She avoided getting caught in a rundown on a hard-hit ball by Williams, then scored when Alexis Underwood’s shot toward first was mishandled.
Ike’s 18-6 record is good enough to allow the Eagles the right to host a 5A regional next week.
“I think this will be the first time we’ve hosted a regional since moving to 5A,” Brierton said. “We will probably end up with Woodward and Duncan over here. We haven’t seen Woodward and we’ve split with Duncan. But this bunch is eager to show what they can do. We have just two senior starters and most of these girls are sophomores so we’re excited about the future.”
LHS got its lone run in the top of the first after Asharia Buckingham was hit by a pitch, stole second and scored on a triple by Alyssa Morgan. Williams hit a second batter in the first but got out of trouble with a strikeout and popup to the catcher.
LHS got a leadoff double from Lee in the fourth but Williams set down the next two on strikes and got a popup to third to end that threat.
After that, Williams didn’t allow another LHS runner to reach base.