It has been almost three months to the day since many of us last bowled after centers closed mid March due to the Corona pandemic.
A lot has changed in that time, some for the good, like cleaning and sanitation practices at home and at our workplaces and changes to the way that we interact with others.
There are still situations that remain to be tested, especially in the world of sports and yes people, bowl-ing in a sport, so as time goes on we will better learn what works best for all.
As you come back into the bowling centers, expect constant reminders pertaining to social distancing as we set forth this week with putting leagues back on the floor.
It goes without saying to please respect the opinion and views of others. Hugs and even shaking hands is a no-no to some people so please do not be offended if it is their wish to not be touched.
In the bowling world, keeping our distance will not be too much trouble, just a little patience is all to allow a bowler to vacate the area before you get up for your turn, but that ‘way to go’ high five will be a tough one to refrain from.
Taking all necessary precautions, some local senior bowlers showed up ready for some No-Tap Color Pin action at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon, and for the first time in three months, we have scores!
They are No–Tap, but they are scores.
Scoring the first no-tap 300 game of the day was Howard Thompson and Duncan McDonald tacked one on for a game three score, giving him the day’s high scratch series of 810.
Rob Copeland was second on the scratch list with a 782 on games of 262, 278 and 242.
Taking first place in the men’s division of the handicapped main event was Walter Keithley with an 826, followed by Copeland with 815 and Gene Augustine with 812.
Honorable mention went to Thompson and McDonald who both totaled out with 810 sets thanks to their NT300 games.
Birthday girl Sue Avis took first place for the ladies with 836, scoring a front 10, 286 for assistance. Second went to Kathi Keithley with 815.
Game one mystery doubles winners were Cle Cox/Billy Carrion, 570 and Charles Norman/James Williams, 569.
Don Ginter Jr. with Howard Thompson took game two with a record 626, followed by JP Nauman and Sue Avis who rolled 621.
And for game three, John Roberts, paired with Steve Lindsay, rolled 554 for first and tying for second with a score of 543 were the teams of JP Nauman and Sue Avis, along with Linda Thompson and Rick Olson.
Strike pot winners were Carl Christman, James Williams, Walter Keithley, Dave Yett and Rob Copeland.
And in Special Shot news, Duncan McDonald busted on his first try at 21. McDonald rolled seven on his first shot and it appeared he was going for trips with his second roll but got an eight count instead.
Needing only six more pins, McDonald got too much carry and netted another seven count for 22.
Charles Norman has really been improving of late, before our break that is, but his hard work is showing as his efforts at Match Play, saw him roll back to back strikes in front of a ‘blow-out’ 10-pin that nixed him from winning the jackpot.
And Rick Olson jokingly claimed to misunderstand needing 4 pins versus leaving 4 pins in the pill draw when his throw knocked down six pins instead of four.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama will be back every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
Bowling in Lawton (1939-1954)
Due to the popularity of this special edition portion of the bowling column that has kept us going, we will continue with the ‘History of Bowling in Lawton” series for as long as space will allow.
We are forever grateful for Mr. Neil Goode’s foresight to put his memoirs in print so that we can take a glimpse into the way bowling was.
We left off last week on the brink of World War II and what it meant to our bowling community.
Goode wrote, “In 1940, the ‘Major League’ became the first sanctioned league to bowl at the Lawton Bowling Center.”
Slu Suruda finished the season with a 191 average, followed closely by Tom Sutherland, one of many bowlers who traveled over from Duncan, who had a 190 average.
And, for the first time ever, a team from Lawton participated in the 1940 ABC National tournament. Last names of bowlers on that team were Suruda, Scuff, Timpson, Rush and Woodruff, if any of those names might ring a bell.
The 1940-41 season saw Tom Sutherland roll the first 700 series recorded in Lawton record books of 701.
Goode recalled ABC Hall of Famer and renowned trick-shot artist, Andy Varipapa, visiting Lawton and hav-ing an exhibition match with Sutherland that year.
Varipapa is commonly referred to in this column when a bowler rolls twelve strikes in a row, but not all in the same game, thus the ‘Varipapa 300’ game.
At the end of the 1941-42 season, the Association disbanded due to World War II.
According to Goode, there were other ‘bowling alleys’ in Lawton during the 40’s, remembering bowling on a pair of lanes installed in Pat’s Bar, located in the 400 block of ‘C’ Avenue.
Goode also remembered a civic organization having a pair of lanes somewhere on ‘D’ Avenue.
“These lanes were not maintained like a bowling establishment and were not ABC certified consequently, league bowlers did not bowl there.”
The lanes at the Lawton Bowling Center were packed with military personnel during WWII (1942-45).
There was always a waiting list and sometimes up to an hours wait to get a lane during this time.
After the war (1946) bowling declined temporarily but the local association, which had disbanded in ’42, reorganized and elected Tom Sutherland, President and Elvis Vickers, Secretary.
The interest in bowling improved later in the year, and LBC sent its first post-war team to the ABC tour-nament in Los Angeles. Members were Willie Young, Clayton Riley, Ty Woodruff, Lloyd Walker and Elvis Vickers.
Duncan’s Bill Boydstun, whose name you may recall from the first installment of this series, started bowling at LBC in 1946, purchasing Lawton Bowling Center eight years later.
During the 1947-48 season, George Kline from Duncan rolled the first 300 game (unsanctioned) in a match game at LBC and a young team from Cameron College consisting of Lloyd Walker, Art Corrales, Bob Prausa and this stories author, Neil Goode, made the scene, joining the ‘Major League’.
Duncan always had a strong following of bowlers, many of whom still make the journey to Lawton each week to continue bowling as they no longer have a bowling center, but the rivalry was once pretty fierce.
Next week we touch on some of the games that traveled highway 7 back in the early 1950’s.
What’s Happening?
Entries are out for the GLFS 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament, scheduled for June 27-28 and July 11-12 at Thunderbird Lanes.
Entries close at Midnight, June 24th. Note that there will be no walk in entries.
If you are looking for some league action, Thunderbird Lanes is starting No-Tap leagues next Tuesday June 9th for bowlers of all ages. Adults/Senior will bowl at 1pm, Youth will bowl at 3:30pm.
Thunderbird Lanes is also looking to put together a Tuesday evening mixed league. Teams can be any combination of men, women or mixed.
And the Scratch Trio returned last Wednesday evening at Thunderbird with 16 teams of three. Any takers on who might roll the first honor score after the shutdown?
As always, you will read it here first. In the meantime, stay healthy, be safe and tune in next week for more bowling news.
(Next week — the return of the Lawton-Fort Sill bowlers Honor Roll.)