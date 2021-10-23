SNYDER — The rivalry between Tipton and Snyder is often described as a "wild" one. And after the 2020 matchup was canceled due to COVID-19 and the 2019 game was abandoned after 4 minutes of play due to oncoming storms, both teams — and towns — were chomping at the bit for the first full contest between one another in three years.
Was it ever worth the wait.
Tipton’s Prince Dweh scored from 3 yards out with 24 seconds left to give Tipton an 8-point lead. The Tiger defense then withstood a Hail Mary attempt to leave Cyclone Field with a 52-44 victory Friday night.
There had already been five lead changes in the second half when Snyder got the ball with under 5 minutes left, down 44-38. Cyclones quarterback Tristan Anderson, immediately after a broken play that resulted in a mad scramble and incomplete pass, threw a quick pass to Kyson Lile, who juked a defender and followed downfield blocks to the end zone. The conversion failed, meaning this high-flying contest was tied at 44 with 3:45 left to go. It also meant Tipton would get the ball with under 4 minutes left in a game that both coaches knew would likely be won by the team who got the ball last.
And it certainly appeared as if Tipton had the offense to get down the field and score again, while also draining that much time. The Tipton run game racked up 463 yards on the night. The ground attack was so potent that quarterback Dallas Chandler only had to attempt one pass all night long.
"I told them it was our game to win," Tipton head coach Travis White told his players as they headed back onto the field. "Our guys up front were blocking so well. I don't know if I was trying to leave 24 (seconds), I was trying to leave as little time as possible."
On the other side, Snyder coach Joe Garrison was confident that if his team could somehow get a stop, they could make the plays necessary to come away with a win.
"We needed that stop, needed to get the ball so we could go score," Garrison said. "That was always going through my mind: 'If we can stop 'em, we can score,' because once we got our offense going, they couldn't stop us. Of course, we couldn't stop them either."
Indeed, Dweh and backfield mate Dakota Sheffield handled the ball each of the nine plays on the final Tipton drive, capped by the short run off tackle by Dweh. It was Dweh’s fourth touchdown of the night and three of his 275 yards on the night. Sheffield was also nearly impossible to stop, going for 157 and three touchdowns of his own.
That tone was set from the get-go, as Dweh and Sheffield combined for all 65 yards on the Tigers' opening drive that culminated with a 29-yard touchdown run by Dweh. Sheffield added the 2-point run to make it 8-0.
The Cyclones, who possess plenty of offensive weaponry, looked to be on their way to equalizing. Twice on its opening drive, Snyder went for it on 4th down, and twice, the Cyclones got the yardage needed. However, the second conversion turned disastrous, as Lile, after gaining 17 yards, was stripped by Dweh, coughing up the ball, which Tipton pounced on.
Quickly, the Tigers doubled their lead with another touchdown. This time, the backs switched roles, with Sheffield getting the TD, Dweh the 2-pointer. On the sideline, Tipton head coach Travis White fervently told his players, "Do not let up on defense!".
They would have been wise to heed his warning.
Jervon Galvan got loose and then shook loose from defenders for a 39-yard touchdown run just before the end of the first quarter. What happened next was a masterclass by the Tipton offense: 81 yards on 14 plays — plus a 4th-down where Chandler drew the Snyder defense offsides — and nearly 7 minutes of game clock gone by the times Sheffield bowled in for another score.
Down 22-8, Snyder nearly put itself even farther behind the 8-ball as Anderson threw a pass toward the sideline that was read perfectly and intercepted by Dweh. Fortunately for the hosts, Tipton fumbled on its next possession, giving Snyder new life. Galvan — whose older brother Jarred had played at Tipton before transferring to Snyder — gained 46 of the Cyclones' 67 yards on the drive, including a 2-yard TD with 22 seconds left.
Still, the Tigers nearly added to the fireworks just before halftime. An already great kickoff return was aided by a horse collar penalty against the Cyclones. After a 14-yard run by Sheffield, Chandler found Brayden Fancher, who was taken down at the 1-yard-line as the first half expired.
The second half picked up where the first left off, with Galvan scoring from 7 yards out. He added the 2-pointer himself, giving Snyder its first lead of the game.
As usual, it was the Sheffield and Dweh show for the Tigers, who marched downfield and retook the lead with a Dweh score. But the Cyclones responded yet again, even after a personal foul on the kickoff return. Galvan and Lile had back-to-back gains of 25 or more yards, putting the Cyclones in a 1st-and-goal situation. It got hairy, but on 4th down, Anderson ran it in from 5 yards to make it 30-all.
Tipton (4-3, 2-1 in District B-3) hosts Waurika next week and puts itself in a good spot now to potentially host a playoff game. Meanwhile, Snyder (3-5, 1-2) visits Cyril next week.