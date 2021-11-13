TIPTON — Consider playoffs a new season of high school football. All the successes and failures of the regular season can forge a school’s season of glory, or slam the door on postseason aspirations.
On Friday night, Tipton would host the first round of the Oklahoma football class B playoffs against Southwest Covenant, and behind the play of their two junior running backs, the Tigers would punch their ticket to the second round, winning big over the Patriots, 52-6.
The Patriots would take the early 6-0 lead with a 37-yard rushing touchdown by Zeke Williams. After a failed two-point conversion by Southwest Covenant, Prince Dweh and the Tigers would take over the first quarter.
The junior running back was the engine of the offense for the Tigers, getting five carries for over 140 yards and three touchdowns. On the first score, Dweh broke off several defenders for a 28-yard touchdown run. After the Dallas Chandler conversion, Tigers would take the lead with an 8-6 advantage.
Dweh continued to run up and down the Tipton turf, adding another two touchdowns to his huge first quarter. Teammate Maxx Babcock would set up the Tiger offense with a 12-yard interception return. Showing his strong running ability, Dweh would score from eight yards out for his second touchdown. Dakota Sheffield would convert the two-point play, extending the lead to 16-6.
On the way to his third score of the night, Dweh would make this his longest touchdown run of the game from 70 yards out. With the two-point conversion failed, Tipton would carry a 22-6 lead going into the second quarter of action.
Sheffield would join Dweh in the scoring column, getting his first score of the night. Bulldozing his way from nine yards out, Sheffield would help the Tigers take command of the lead. After a failed two-point conversion, the Tigers would hold a 28-6 lead as the first half ended.
Coming out of the break, the Tigers continued to the control the game through the running attack of Sheffield and Dweh. Dweh’s first half success would spark a two-touchdown third quarter by Sheffield.
Sheffield would get the Tiger offense back in the groove after punting for the first time. From eight-yard out, Sheffield would his second score of the night. Chandler would convert the two-point play, giving full command to the Tigers with a 36-6 lead.
The other junior running back, wearing number 31 would help put the nail in the coffin with a 22-yard rushing score for his third of the night. Chandler would find Babbock.
Dweh would finish the game in fashion, getting his fourth touchdown of the night from 23-yards out. After a successful two point run by Sheffield, the Tigers would win 52-6 over Southwest Covenant.
After a dominating first round, Tipton head football coach, Travis White was happy to see how the fruits of the season-long growth would bear for his squad. After suffering a rare first round exit last year, White was joyful to see a first-round win for the program.
“I think it’s just credit to how much we improved throughout the year. I’m really impressed with our growth and maturity. The kids had really good energy tonight,” White said. “Any playoff win is exceptional. These are big wins for those guys, emotionally and mentally.”
Tipton will need the momentum from the win as all focus will shift to the top-ranked team in Class B, the Laverne Tigers. Behind the legs of Dweh and Sheffield, White is confident Tigers can upset the highly touted team from the panhandle.
“They are a really good football team and we know that. They are really big and physical up front,” he said. “If 31 and number 7 run and play like they did tonight, I am confident on what we can accomplish up there. We have done it before, we have gone up there and beaten good teams.
White credits the teams win over Snyder as the turning point for the team and the uprising of their own confidence. The head football coach is ready to bring the same confidence to take down one of class B’s Goliaths.
“The Snyder game was a big win for us emotionally. I think the biggest thing I have seen is our change in confidence,” White said. “The first part of the year, we were kind of tentative trying to figure it all out. Something clicked that Snyder game and we are confident. We are a confident bunch and looking forward to the challenge.”