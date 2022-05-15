OKLAHOMA CITY — Students, alumni and fans of Duncan High School athletics won’t forget the second week of May 2022 a long time.
Four days after the boys golf team captured the program’s first state championship in 26 years, the Demon baseball team sought to make history by winning the first-ever state championship in program history.
And early in Saturday’s state championship game, Duncan appeared in control. And with another dominant offensive performance, the Demons toppled Piedmont for the Class 5A state championship in six innings, 15-4, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.
It came less than 24 hours after Duncan had pummeled Collinsville, 17-6, in another run-rule victory. That game was won despite little rest after Thursday’s quarterfinal game against Bishop Kelley didn’t begin until after 10 p.m., a game that was scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. That game became a pitchers’ duel won by the Demons and their ace, Brance Garrett, who struck out 13 and allowed just two hits.
It capped a dominant end-of-season run by the Demons, who were in their first state championship baseball game since 1988. And it was an emphatic end to a postseason run that saw Duncan outscore its six opponents at the regional and state tournaments 50-10, including four wins via mercy rule.
“There’s no words to describe how this feels. I still can’t believe it’s real,” senior first baseman Tully Booth said. “We just stayed positive the whole year and tried to have as much fun as we could and just enjoy every moment.”
There was plenty to enjoy throughout the 2022 season, even though the team went through a coaching change over the summer, choosing a first-time head coach wasn’t even initially hired as a baseball coach.
Grant Oliver had been hired as an assistant football coach under J.T. Cobble, and simultaneously worked on the baseball staff under previous head coach Erik Hughes. When Hughes left in the summer of 2021, Duncan promoted Oliver to head coach. He knew the Duncan program had been to State plenty of times in recent years (three times from 2016-19), but had never won it all. But with 10 seniors, it looked like great things could be on the horizon.
“I knew we had a good ball club, we had a lot of kids returning,” Oliver said. “We had lost in the regionals last year to this Piedmont baseball team in a very close game. I knew we could be good again.”
Duncan quickly got two runners on base via walk in the first inning, and senior outfielder Trevyn Stewart drove in a run on a base hit that allowed Stewart to reach second. Kenny Garland then drove home Chago Barham, moving Stewart to third, but the throw from the Piedmont catcher got away from the third baseman, allowing Stewart to score. That prompted the Wildcats to make a pitching change. Garland later scored on a sacrifice fly, making it 4-0 before Piedmont had even gotten a chance to hit.
And there weren’t many early opportunities to hit, as junior pitcher Blake Barnard sat the Wildcats down 1-2-3 in the first inning. In the top of the 2nd, the Demons kept things rolling. With the bases loaded, Barham grounded out, but a run scored. Up next was Stewart, who drove one to right field, over the outstretched arm of Piedmont’s Cole Riggs, scoring two runs and leading to another pitching change.
Piedmont didn’t lay over and give up, though, scoring a run in the 2nd, but leaving the bases loaded. In the 3rd inning, Piedmont’s Dalton Hampton hit a single to right field that was misplayed by Stewart, allowing two runners to score, making it 7-3.
With 2 strikes and 2 outs in the 4th, Duncan freshman Preston Giles ripped a liner down the right-field line, scoring Garland and Tully Booth, upping the advantage to 9-3. Piedmont got another run off of Barnard, prompting Coach Oliver to turn to freshman Eli Ramirez on the mound. Ramirez got the Demons out of the inning.
But Duncan couldn’t generate anything in the top of the 5th, and Piedmont looked like it might grab momentum. Oliver warned his team about letting their opponent back in the game, and the Demons responded positively.
“I told them to just stay the course and that the middle innings are always tough,” Oliver said. “You just have to survive and not let big innings happen, and that’s what we did. They got 1-2-1 (runs scored in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings) but we didn’t give up 3-4-5 and that’s how you win state championships.
Duncan truly clinched its championship in the 6th inning. The Demons got two runners on base after the 10th walk of the day by Piedmont pitchers, and the runners moved to 2nd and 3rd on a sacrifice bunt by Booth. A wild pitch allowed a run to score, and Ramirez zipped a single through the left side of the infield for a single, driving home another run, making it 11-4.
With the bases loaded, Roberson drove a hit toward 2nd base that skipped past the glove of second baseman Cole Girard, scoring two. Bryson Brooksher later scored on a wild pitch, and Barham drove one to left field that scored Roberson, making it 15-4.
“I think (the key) was just staying focused and scoring each inning,” Trevyn Stewart said. “They were making a run but I think our offense just keeping our nose down is what sealed the deal. I think if we had thrown a bunch of zeroes on the board, it’s a different ball game.”
Ramirez allowed the first batter of the 6th to get on and into scoring position, but quickly shut things down, finishing the game with his fifth strikeout and setting off wild celebrations.
While freshmen like Ramirez, Giles and Jackson Poage played key roles for the Demons, the title was especially sweet to the 10 seniors who had seen the program make a state tournament, win district titles but never capture the most important trophy. Finally, after years of anticipation, Duncan baseball had reached the mountain top.
Booth, Giles and Stewart each had multiple hits, with Stewart driving in 3 runs on the day. Giles, Ramirez, Barham and Roberson each finished with 2 RBIs, and Garland drew three walks.
Coach Oliver talked about how former Duncan baseball players and alumni reached out to him during the week to wish the team luck and show support. Those former players were part of a program that had a reputation for being very good, but not quite great. After Saturday, that’s no longer the case.
“Everyone’s known that we’ve been a great program, made state tournaments, made runs in the playoffs, Roberson said. “Now, I feel like people will actually respect us and know we’re a dangerous team.