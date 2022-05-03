Duncan’s Baylor Bostick out-dueled Gunner Hamon of Altus in a playoff to finish as top individual at the 5A West boys regional golf tournament Monday at Lawton Country Club.
The competition between the two teams wasn’t nearly as close, as Duncan finished 16 strokes ahead of Altus to win the team crown. Duncan also had the golfers who tied for 4th place in Caden Stevens and Kase Spivey.
Bishop McGuinness, Carl Albert, Noble and McAlester joined them as the six schools heading to the state tournament next week, where the Demons will feel right at home, as it is hosted at Duncan Golf & Tennis Club.
Elgin finished 7th, shooting a 786 as a team. Eisenhower, as a team, shot an 817, while MacArthur shot 825.
Although Eisenhower did not qualify as a team, the Eagles will have a representative at the state tournament, as James Lopez shot a 179, good enough for one of the top 6 scores among golfers on non-qualifying teams (who did not finish as a top-4 medalist). Elgin’s Clay Underhill shot a 182, sending him to state as well.
The Class 5A boys state golf tournament will be next Monday and Tuesday, May 9 and 10, at Duncan.