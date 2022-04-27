DUNCAN — Peyton Roberson and Eli Ramirez each hit home runs as Duncan handed Noble its first district loss on Tuesday, 9-4.
Ramirez also excelled on the mound, coming relief of starter Kenny Garland in the 5th inning. Although he did walk three batters, Ramirez only allowed one hit and struck out four Bears in three innings' work. Bryson Brooksher and Preston Giles each had a double on the day for the Demons, while Brooksher joined Tully Booth and Jackson Poague as multi-hit batters for Duncan.
Duncan (23-7, 13-1 in District 5A-2) split the two-game set with Noble, but jumped the Bears to top the district standings on account of wins. However, Noble still has three district games remaining, while Duncan only has non-district contests against Lawton High and Norman remaining before regionals.