PIEDMONT — Gut-wrenching was the word Eisenhower head coach Daniel Wall used to describe Thursday’s regional loss to Duncan.
Ike couldn’t overcome a slow start and fell in at the first playoff hurdle, 42-39 in a Class 5A regional opener at Piedmont.
Since 2017, Wall’s Eisenhower teams hadn’t fallen short of the state tournament, let alone not make it out of the first game of regionals. It was a sobering moment that Wall described as having “a bad night on the wrong night” to do so.
“We just didn’t hit shots,” Wall said. “You’ve got to give Duncan credit. They played a lot of zone, did a good job on Mikaela Hall.”
The Eagles trailed by 10 at halftime, but fought back to tie the game in the third. Ike had a 2-point lead in the fourth quarter, but mistakes and turnovers foiled the Eagles’ efforts.
After a chaotic season that involved nearly as much time spent away from the court as on it, the Eagles finish with an 8-8 record that some may see as disappointing. Wall chooses to see it differently.
“Sometimes things just don’t go your way, it’s not fair and it’s not fun,” Wall said. “I hope what these young women learn is to trust in Him and let not our will be done.”
It was the final game for senior Mikaela Hall. Beyond being a starter for three-plus seasons, Wall said Hall carried herself the right way.
“I believe she’s going to go down as one of the all-time greats at Eisenhower,” Wall said. “And this result does not define her career.”
The Demons advance to play Piedmont on Saturday and sealed a trip to the Area tournament.
The Lawton High girls also saw their season end, falling 78-36 to Putnam City North, despite 19 points from Dalena Fisher.
The MacArthur girls coasted into the title game of their home regional with a 56-14 win over Santa Fe South despite no double-digit scorers. The Highlanders will face Noble in Saturday’s regional championship.
In Class 4A, the No. 2 Anadarko girls dominated Elgin, 61-7. The Lady Owls now face their fiercest rivals, the Cache Bulldogs, in an elimination game today at Anadarko. The Anadarko boys beat Elgin by 3, and will face No. 5 Mount St. Mary in a regional final.