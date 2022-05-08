After shutting out its two opponents on Thursday, Duncan reprised its stellar pitching on Friday, riding a two-hit shutout to a regional championship and a spot in the state tournament.
Kenny Garland allowed only two hits by Guthrie batters in five innings, and Eli Ramirez was nearly flawless in two innings of relief to blank the Blue Jays, 9-0.
Meanwhile, Marlow punched its ticket to the Class 4A state baseball tournament on Saturday with a regional championship at home, beating Newcastle, 8-1.
Demons steamroll competition at regional
DUNCAN — At the plate, Garland and Tully Booth each drove in two runs while Ramirez had a triple and Chago Barham hit two doubles to help the Demons reach the Class 5A state baseball tournament for the first time since 2019.
It capped a dominant regional by Duncan, who won its three games (one over Southeast, two over Guthrie) by a combined score of 36-0, with the final win over Guthrie as the lone game that went the full 7 innings. It was a Blue Jays team that coach Grant Oliver’s team had lost to in mid-April, when the Demons traveled to the 89er Days Tournament, hosted by Guthrie and dropped back-to-back games to the hosts and Ponca City. Since that 8-6 loss to Guthrie, Duncan has gone 10-1, with the lone defeat coming at the hands of Noble and their star pitcher Colin Fisher.
With the cancellation of 2020’s state baseball tournaments due to COVID-19, it will be the third time in five state tournaments that Duncan will participate. Since the OSSAA changed the state tournament format from pool play to single-elimination in 2012, Duncan has not won a state tournament game in three trips to State.