DUNCAN — Two of the top baseball teams in the area both reside in Stephens County, and both cruised on Day 1 of their regional tournaments on Thursday.
Duncan began by using three pitchers to no-hit Southeast, 15-0, in a game shortened to 5 innings due to mercy rule. That evening, a 9-run outburst in the 2nd inning helped the Demons to shut out Guthrie via mercy rule as well, 12-0. Also at the Duncan regional, Altus fell to Guthrie 5-2 in the Bulldogs’ first game of the regional, before playing Southeast in an elimination game that Altus led 12-3 in the 5th inning at press time. The winner would face Guthrie in an elimination game on Friday.
North on Highway 81, 4A regional host Marlow beat Chickasha 13-0 behind 10 strikeouts by Brennan Morgan. The Outlaws face Newcastle at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Stellar pitching sends Duncan to two regional wins
In Game 1 against Southeast, Demons head coach Grant Oliver threw Chase Hightower and Tully Booth two innings each, before Blake Barnard came in for the final inning of work. The only blemish on an otherwise perfect ledger was one walk allowed.
Meanwhile, Duncan got doubles from Chago Barham, Bryson Brooksher, Peyton Roberson and Trevyn Stewart, while Roberson, Barham and Kenny Garland each drove in two runs. The Demons also took advantage of four Spartan errors.
In Game 2, the Demons were kept silent in the 1st inning before opening the floodgates in inning two. After Booth scored the game’s first run, Brooksher came to the plate with the bases loaded. He battled to a walk, bringing home Eli Ramirez. Roberson reached base when he was hit by a pitch, scoring another run. Another run scored when Barham reached on an error. Stewart then drove home two runs with a single to make it 6-0, and the Demons would pour on three more runs before the inning concluded.
On the mound, Brance Garrett barely allowed anything to a Guthrie team that made the state tournament a year ago. He only gave up two hits in five innings of work, striking out 11 and allowing just two walks.
Marlow storms past Chickasha
After scoring five runs in the bottom of the 3rd inning to take a commanding 9-0 lead, Marlow moved quickly in the top of the 4th, as Morgan struck out two batters and got another to ground out. The Outlaws kept things going in the bottom half of the inning, with Mason Holding hitting a screamer to center field, which hit off the glove of Jacob Rempe, allowing Holding to reach 3rd. He scored on a wild pitch by the Chicks’ Stetson Kite, as did Cade Gilbert. Kole Seeley scored on a sacrifice fly, while one more run in the inning gave the Outlaws 13.