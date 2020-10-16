A hard fourth quarter drive by the Duncan Demons led to overtime Thursday night against 3-2 El Reno but it wasn’t enough for the win. El Reno barely defeated Duncan 43-42.
“Did you deserve to win tonight?” Duncan head coach J.T. Cobble asked his team in their post-game huddle. “Did you play your butts off? Absolutely, but that’s the beauty of this game — you don’t always get what you want.”
The Demon defense had a hard time containing El Reno quarterback Dorian Plumley, who essentially ran a one-man offense throughout most of the game, rushing for well over 100 yards and scoring 5 of 6 touchdowns and 1 two-point conversion.
The Indians took an early lead in the first quarter and was up 14-0 before Duncan’s Desmond Pettit was able to get into the endzone off a 3-yard pass from Tate Wilkins with 3:18 left in the half. Both Teams would score once more to close the half 21-14 El Reno.
Both teams traded possessions and yardage for much of the third quarter, with neither team scoring but an interception by Pettit on the Demons 16-yard line and returned to their own 41 looked to turn the tables on the Indians until Wilkins through his own interception three plays later, allowing the Indians to increase their lead to 28-14 with 1:29 left in the third. Pettit was able to return the kickoff 98 yards to place the Demons on the two-yard-line with Wilkins running a quarterback keeper into the endzone to end the third 28-21 El Reno.
The fourth quarter was a battle between the Demons who were trying to move the ball down field and the Indians who were trying to control the clock, with Duncan finally tying the game 35-35 with a five-yard rush from and two-point from Wilkinson with only 33 seconds left in regulation.
In overtime, the Indians won the toss, but elected to defend. Wilkinson was able to score on a quarterback sneak on the first play finally pulling ahead of the Indians 42-35, but it wouldn’t last. The Indians took their possession at the 10-yard line, but once again the Demons found themselves chasing Plumley who crossed the endzone after three plays and then ended the game with a two-point conversion — handing the Demons a hard fought loss of 43-42.