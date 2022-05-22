DUNCAN — Twelve senior student-athletes signed letters of intent this past week to participate in college athletics and extracurricular activities.
Three members of Duncan’s state champion baseball team signed, with Trevyn Stewart heading to the University of Central Oklahoma, Peyton Roberson signing with Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, and Tully Booth signing with Independence Community College in Kansas, though Booth will play football.
State champion wrestler J.P. Martinez signed with Ottawa University in Kansas. Soccer players Kaylee Foster and Hanna Brew will stay teammates, signing with Murray State College in Tishomingo. Kaceson Lolar will run cross country at Butler Community College in Kansas.
Golfer Gracelynn Nickell signed with Redlands Community College in El Reno. Pom squad member Carsyn Etheridge signed with Central Oklahoma. Erin Kirkland and Karamya Whitten will both join the cheer squad at Oklahoma City University. Landon Funk will be a member of the band at East Central University.