DUNCAN — The friendly confines of having home court brings extra fans and excitement siding with the home team. In any condition, having the hometown crowd backing the team goes a long way into the victory. With Duncan getting a commanding first round win over Douglas, the Lady Demons looked primed to punch their ticket into the championship game tomorrow at 7 against Carl Albert on their own backyard.
That would be no easy task for the Lady Demons at the slightest. Duncan would have to get by a very talented and well-coached Southmoore Lady SaberCats squad, who also have visions of playing in the championship game too. In a battle between two talented teams, one must prevail to advance to the championship
Southmoore would win in convincing fashion, 63-19 over the Lady Demons.
The Lady SaberCats got off to a quick and hot start behind spectacular first quarter from Zya Vann. Scoring the first ten points of the Lady SaberCats’ 12 points, Vann would help Southmoore grab control of the game quickly with a 12-0 lead.
The Lady SaberCats defense would give the Duncan offense fits all quarter long, creating turnovers and not allowing a single point. Kaylee Foster and Ariyah Scott would end the scoring drought, as each would sink a basket for the Demon’s first four points.
The Demons would slowly but surely get the offense rolling, but it would not be before the Lady SaberCats’ would develop a 17-7 lead at the end of the first quarter. As the second quarter began, Kyndle Ledford would get started with her first three of the game, cutting down the Lady SaberCats lead to seven.
Southmoore would begin to wave the momentum back in their favor. With made baskets from Caroliena Diaz and Vann, the Lady SaberCats would double the deficit to make it a 24-10 in the closing stages of the first half. Vann would hit one another three-point shot to tally up 15 total first half points as Southmoore would carry a 37-10 lead heading into halftime.
Southmoore continued to press the issue in the second half, as shots from Madison Crandall and Vann would fall in to pad the commanding lead. Crandall would join Vann in the double-digit scoring category, tallying 12 points for the contest. The two would tally 25 points to the Lady SaberCats’ 54 total points, as Southmoore would head into the last period of play with a 54-12 lead.
It would all but plenty for the of the Lady SaberCats, as Southmoore would cruise to a 63-19 victory over the Lady Demons. With the win, the Lady SaberCats will face the Carl Albert Lady Titans tomorrow at 7 p.m. for the Southern Oklahoma Invitational championship in the battle of two Oklahoma City schools.