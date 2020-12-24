DUNCAN — Due to at least one positive case of COVID-19 and numerous quarantines within the boys and girls basketball teams at Duncan High School, Duncan Public Schools has canceled its annual Duncan Holiday Tournament.
The announcement came via a press release from the school district on Thursday. The basketball tournament was scheduled to be held Monday through Wednesday.
Several local teams, including teams from Eisenhower, Lawton High and Elgin, were scheduled to take part in the tournament.
Duncan boys basketball coach David McGuire said that despite it being a bittersweet decision given the tournament’s tradition and success, it was a rather easy one to make, especially with teams and fan bases coming from out of town.
“Our administrators want to be safe and I agree with it. You don’t want to get not just your own kids sick, but you don’t want to put other kids at risk,” McGuire said.
McGuire said his team will continue to practice next week, just will not play.