DUNCAN — Technically, it wasn’t a putt a win a championship. But technically, the United States didn’t win Olympic gold when it beat the Russians, either. But sometimes, the more memorable moments aren’t the ones that technically clinch glory.
But when a moment represents the end of a long, roller-coaster day for a player, the end of a long season of sky-high expectations for a team and the end of a long journey for a program, semantics hardly matter.
Because as Duncan’s Jace Black’s 20-plus-foot eagle putt on the final hole in the final group of the final day of the 5A golf state tournament crept toward the cup, and the junior pointed to the partisan crowd at Duncan Golf and Tennis Club before the ball fell in the hole, triggering an air punch by Black and roar from the Demon faithful...you’d hardly be able to tell anyone it wasn’t a title-winning putt.
For all intents and purposes, it was the moment that Duncan won its first state championship in boys golf in 26 years.
In reality, the title was wrapped up over the course of the final day, as the Demons shot a team score of 922, 23 shots better than runner-up Bishop Kelley of Tulsa. Altus, led by individual champion Gunner Hamon, finished third.
“Feels great, very relieved. I cannot wait to go home and not be stressed out about this like I was all season,” head coach Stephen Thomas said.
The Demons entered Day 2 of the two-day state tournament with a solid 16-stroke lead on the Comets. But things looked a little shaky in the early going, as Jace Black — playing in the “1 group”, meaning the coaches of the top three teams submit who they believe is their No. 1 golfer — had a rough first half to his Tuesday round. But things began changing for him around the turn toward his back nine.
“On 17 (half the groups began the day on 10), I made about a 20-foot birdie putt, and the momentum kind of started coming back around,” Black said. “I was just kind of making pars, not making bogies, just keeping it steady and when I made that putt for eagle on 9, it just felt great.”
Keeping it steady was the key for the whole team. Baylor Bostick finished tied for 2nd place among individuals, shooting a 70. Caden Stevens wasn’t always as sharp as he had been the day before, but also dug himself out of rough patches. Kase Spivey’s 86 and freshman Grayson Brooksher’s 83 might not have gotten them top 10 spots, but they were good enough to finish in the top 15 and certainly good enough for Duncan to have wrapped up the title before the final groups were even through.
“On the 7 tee box, I heard Baylor was playing really well and Jace was keeping it together,” Stevens said. “Right then and there, I thought, ‘Well if I can come in decent these last three holes, we can get it done.”
They did indeed get it done, much to the joy of the Duncan community and its first-year head coach. Thomas entered his first season as Duncan’s golf coach with the knowledge that expectations were high after the Demons finished runner-up to Bishop Kelley last year at State. But with four excellent golfers returning — plus the addition of the freshman Brooksher — there was enough talent top-to-bottom for the team to compete. It would just be a matter of mindset and contributions from everyone. And that’s exactly what Thomas and the Demons got at State on Monday and Tuesday.
“We have guys who can play and everybody chipped in, and in different rounds, different times,” Thomas said. “We had guys who didn’t play well or play their best one round, and then would come back and really help us out in another round, so we always had that contribution from everyone.”
And with four juniors and a freshman, the team could be back for more in 2023.