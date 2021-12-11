DUNCAN — After a first-round loss, hosts Duncan would bounce back with a 55-45 win over Capitol Hill in the Southern Oklahoma Invitational on Friday.
As the windy Saturday blew rapidly across the campus of Duncan high school, the game seemed to take a different approach as both teams began relatively slow at the start of the game. Offenses would struggle to find the basket, resulting a low scoring first quarter.
Turnovers would kill Demon offense, leading to the Redwolves getting the early lead. Baskets from Sammy Martinez and Valentin would propel Capitol Hill to a 9-1 lead. The Demons would not take long to answer back, as Mason Imel and Caden Stevens would both hit threes to close the first quarter with a 7-10 Redwolves' lead.
The second quarter prove to heat the contest a little more, as both teams began to find the basket. The Demons would size momentum in the hands of juniors Ethan Corskey and Stevens. The pair would tally up 17 points in Duncan’s route to a 34-21 lead at the halftime break.
Coming out of the break, both teams would continue to exchange baskets with Duncan holding a 12-point lead in the middle stages of the third quarter. Capitol Hill would cut into the lead with the help of Simpson and Valentin, but Duncan’s Aiden Pennypacker would make two shots of his own to hold off the Redwolves’ comeback attempt. As the third quarter ended, the Demons would hold a 43-30 lead over Capitol Hill.
The fourth quarter proved to be much of the same for the game as the defensive stalemate carried through the final period of play. Duncan’s Zane Petty would help pad the Demon lead with two baskets to a 51-39 lead. Capitol Hill would not lie down lightly, as extra shot opportunities would help the Redwolves claw back into the Duncan lead.
As the game came to its closing stages, the Demon’s defense would become the calling card for the squad. Looking to turn their fortunes over after a 55-45 loss to Chickasha Thursday night, the Demons would bounce back in a big way with a 55-45 win over the Capitol Hill Redwolves.
On Saturday at 2:30 p.m., Duncan will prepare to face the Cache Bulldogs for the Southern Oklahoma Invitational consolation championship.