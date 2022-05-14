EDMOND — Despite little time to rest, Duncan's baseball team didn't look the least bit tired on Friday, thumping Collinsville 17-6 in the state semifinals, sending the Demons to Saturday's Class 5A state championship game.
The Demons (28-7) will face Piedmont (32-8) at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City at 3 p.m. today. The game will be streamed online by the NFHS Network.
Duncan has never won a state championship, coming up short in both of its two trips to the state title game, the most recent in 1988.
A win would give Duncan High School its second state championship in the span of five days, as the golf team captured a state title on Tuesday.
After finishing Thursday's 2-0 state quarterfinal win over Bishop Kelly just a hair before midnight, the Demons had to turn around and play again a little more than 12 hours later. But any exhaustion was well-hidden, as Duncan jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Bryson Brooksher extended that lead with a 2-run blast, helping the Demons to a 4-1 lead after two innings. But it was in the 3rd and 4th innings where the Demons really took control.
Duncan scored 7 runs in the 3rd and 6 in the 4th, highlighted by a homer by Eli Ramirez. Senior Tully Booth had himself a day at the plate, smacking two doubles, walking twice and accounting for 4 RBIs. Ramirez, Brooksher and Trevyn Stewart finished with 3 RBIs each.
The offensive outburst was a far cry from the previous night's scoreline. Due to a couple of the other quarterfinal games going longer than expected, the Duncan-Bishop Kelley game didn't start until about 10 p.m. That didn't seem to affect Brance Garrett, who pitched a 2-hitter that featured 12 strikeouts.