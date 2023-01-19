The Lawton/Fort Sill Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will hold a fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore.
Tickets are available for the event, to include $50 for a single ticket, $80 for a couple, and $20 for youth under age 18. In addition, a variety of sponsorships tables (seating for eight) are available, with information on those tables available by calling Scott Whitley, (252) 665-1471. Sponsored tables come with dinner and drinks, as well as the chance to select prizes.