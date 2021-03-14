TULSA — After a magical run through the playoffs, MacArthur needed just a little more pixie dust to finish the job and earn the school its first state championship in boys basketball.
Instead, the magic ran out one step shy of the Highlanders’ ultimate goal.
In the first basketball championship game appearance in school history, MacArthur had arguably its worst-shooting game of the season and finished with half as many rebounds as its opponent. Top-ranked Carl Albert was more than happy to take advantage, handing Mac a 72-49 title game loss in Oral Roberts’ Mabee Center on Saturday afternoon.
With a distinct disadvantage in size, MacArthur would need to shoot the ball as well as they did for the second half of the semifinal game against Sapulpa, knowing rebounds would be at a premium against the bigger, physical posts of Carl Albert, 6’3 James Locke and 6’4 Quentin Woodson. But the Highlanders had faced height discrepancies in their quarterfinal and semifinal games, and had prevailed. And when Danquez Dawsey started the game with a basket plus free throw to give Mac the early 3-0 lead, things looked promising.
But from there, it was all Carl Albert.
Locke dominated the first quarter, finishing with 12 points and 6 rebounds for the Titans, hitting three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, a Brandon Cowan 3-pointer was the only other field goal Mac would make during the first quarter. The nightmare only continued for the Highlanders throughout the first half. The Titans occupied the lane on defense, practically leaving Highlander shooters open at times.
“Their gameplan was very simple, make us shoot the 3 and keep us out of the paint,” MacArthur head coach Marco Gagliardi said.
And the plan worked, as Mac shot just 4 of 26 from the field (15 percent) and 2 of 17 from 3-point range. Whether it was state title game nerves, playing in a in a Division 1 college arena or simply bad luck, shots would not fall for the Highlanders.
And, as expected, the Titans ruled the glass, with Locke finishing the half with as many rebounds as the entire MacArthur team (10). Meanwhile, Woodson protected the paint without fouling, preventing the drives that MacArthur had used all year to get to the line.
“They let the big guy come over and challenge,” Gagliardi said. “They had a good gameplan. But the bottom line is, if we shoot it 40 percent from 3 like we normally do, it’s a different ball game.”
After watching Locke and Woodson each score 14 points in the first half, MacArthur had trouble containing Maurice Cudjo in the second. Having scored just 2 points in the first two quarters, Cudjo had 19 in the second half on 8-for-10 shooting. Meanwhile, the Highlanders tried to get back in the game, going on a quick 6-0 run toward the end of the third quarter.
Mac’s top playmakers began to wake up a little bit in the final two quarters. Arzhonte Dallas had 10 of his 12 points after half, while Dawsey kept trying to attack the rim.
Just as hopes were beginning to look dashed, a fast break for Mac turned into a Marty Perry lay-in. The Highlanders forced a turnover before CA could even get the ball past halfcourt and even though Dawsey missed his lay-up opportunity, Dallas was there for the put-back, cutting the lead to 12 with under 5 minutes left. The Titans responded with a basket, but Cowan hit his third triple of the night, making it a 53-42 game with 4 minutes remaining.
But that would be as close as it would get. Mac’s foul numbers mounted, Carl Albert sunk free throws and went on a 19-7 run, finishing off the school’s third state championship in boys basketball.
While the Titans celebrated and collected their trophy and medals, tears filled the eyes of MacArthur players, managers, parents and fans. Having entered the title game on a 19-game win streak and having withstood tough contests in their first two state tournament games, MacArthur began to develop a “team of destiny” feel among Lawtonians. Gagliardi and his players entered the game with a belief they could shock the world. But belief wasn’t enough.
The final result didn’t take away from what was a historic ride for the players, the school and the entire Lawton community. Gagliardi said he received messages of support from coaches, peers and friends affiliated with other Lawton schools. It was the first time a Lawton school had played for a title since Eisenhower won the 5A crown in 2015. And with two starters coming back, as well as several key role players, MacArthur appears to be a force for years to come.
“I’m hoping this puts MacArthur basketball back on the map, where we can be mentioned with the Tier-1 teams, the Carl Alberts, the Tulsa Memorials, maybe MacArthur gets in that breath,” Gagliardi said. “My goal is to get back to this game.”
MacArthur (23-4) will have to do so without a senior class that took charge from the day they suited up three years ago. All five seniors on the roster got in the game Saturday, with four of them registering points. In their final games for the green, black and gold, Dawsey finished with a team-leading 16 points while Cowan had 11. As the emotions began to hit his players after the game, Gagliardi approached each of them and told them how remarkable their accomplishments were, and thanked them for everything they had done for the school and community.
“This senior class has over 75 wins as a senior class, the longest win streak in MacArthur history, the first time in the state finals. There’s nothing to be negative to remember this team about,” Gagliardi said. “I’m proud of them. I’m proud of the way they competed to the end. We didn’t make shots, and that happens sometimes. But I’m proud to be their coach.”