Downs, Ike line eager for next challenge

One group that has been consistent most of the season has been Eisenhower’s offensive line, however, that unit ran into its toughest assignment of the season last week in a tough 28-10 loss to Guthrie.
This week that tight-knit group has rebounded and is focused on one goal, beating Piedmont to clinch a playoff berth. Christian Downs is one of the seniors on that unit and he and his mates up front are moving forward even though they are still trying to grasp just what happened against Guthrie.
“They were definitely the best defense we’ve seen,” the 5-10, 290-pound senior offensive guard said. “They really brought a lot of guys on the blitz and when a team is bringing six or seven guys it’s hard to account for all of them. We just have to put that behind and get ready for Piedmont.”
Downs explained how the linemen handle those situations when multiple blitzers are coming on the rush.
“We all have calls we make so if it’s a play where I’m supposed to pull and they line up a guy across from me, I will make a call and that allows the other guard to pull instead of me,” Downs said. “Most of us have played for several years, plus we all hang out together and we all try to encourage each other. If we aren’t together here at the school lifting, we’re at Freedom Fitness lifting and just hanging out together.”
One great thing about offensive linemen is they know food and where to get the best meal possible. For Downs it takes a drive to Oklahoma City.
“I love to eat at Texas de Brazil, which is a Brazilian steakhouse where they bring those big skewers of meat to your table and you can eat all you want,” he said. “They cook the meats on an open wood fire and you can just pick and choose what you want.”
The taste buds of any meat lover would enjoy items such as pork loin, Brazilian sausage, chicken breast wrapped in bacon, filet mignon wrapped in bacon, parmesan-crusted pork loin, braised beef ribs, barbecue pork ribs and even leg of lamb.
Downs loves all of those and even more of the meat choices, including the lamb, which is loved by many but not everyone.
“I really love it but not everyone likes lamb,” Downs said. “I just know that if I go there, I’m going to get plenty to eat.”
That conjures up the image of the server scrambling if the Ike offensive line happens to show up sometime after the season finally winds down.
“We linemen just love to eat,” Downs said. “I don’t know any offensive lineman who doesn’t enjoy a great meal.”
Downs has just as much passion when it comes to his favorite class at Ike.
“I am really enjoying my Web Design class,” he said. “Right now, we are learning all the elements you need, but later we are all going to be designing our own Web page. To me, that field is only going to get more and more important in the years to come.
“Cyber security is something that I think will become an even bigger part of our business world in the future and I’d love to have some role in that business. I plan to go to college; get the courses I need and then decide just what area I will focus on when I start looking for a job.”
His job, and that of the offensive line, will be to regroup and prepare for Piedmont which has good size but doesn’t appear to be as aggressive as that blitz-happy package that Guthrie used last week.
“We have seen video of Piedmont and they are pretty big but the thing I noticed was that they don’t seem to blitz nearly as much as Guthrie,” Downs added. “It’s obvious that they want to get the ball and try and run right at you. They run a Flex-bone offense and they basically run right at you. Our defense has been playing well so we feel good about those guys.
“What the offense has to do is just come out and do the things that we’ve been doing this season and move the football. We have to play better than we did last week.”
The goal of the Eagles is simple; get into the playoffs.
“Since we got here are freshmen, we’ve been talking about getting to the playoffs and we have a great opportunity to do that against Piedmont,” Downs said. “For the seniors, this is what we’ve been talking about, but we have to go out and be aggressive on both sides of the ball and play our best.”