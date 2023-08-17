Dove season is fast approaching

In this file photo from October 2022 Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing along with members of the Altus community participated in a dove hunt at Altus Air Force Base. The dove hunt is held annually in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation to prevent the bird and wildlife aircraft strike hazard and promote responsible hunting.

 Photo by Airman 1st Class Miyah Gray/97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

With the start of dove season just a couple of weeks away, it might be a little late to do a lot of planting to help attract this popular game species, but the experts from Oklahoma State University have some great tips for the future, and some things you can do now to improve this year’s hunt.

Small plots of an acre can be effective in attraction of dove. They do not have to be cultivated crops either. Sunflower, ragweed, croton (dove weed) and other native growth can provide good food as well.