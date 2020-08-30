Tuesday is the day that many outdoors enthusiasts have been waiting for quite some time, the unofficial opener to the hunting seasons. Dove season begins Tuesday and runs through Oct. 31 and then a second chance will run from Dec. 1-29.
Equipment and preparation wise, dove hunting is simple, especially compared to other types of wing-shooting. Skillwise, it’s notoriously difficult. Doves are small, fast and acrobatic. Consistently knocking them down can prove quite tricky.
Real Tree Outdoors, Patrick Flanigan, an exhibition shotgunner (and seven-time shotgunning world record holder), typically does pretty well on a dove field. But he says you don’t have to be a professional shotgunner to be a great dove shot — in fact, most hunters, new and experienced alike, can probably have better hunting this fall by just remembering a few of these tips.
1. Open the choke — Use a modified or improved-cylinder choke tube to provide you with a wider pattern. Many people use too tight of a choke for dove hunting. A tight pattern makes most shots in a dove field more difficult to hit and it will destroy your bird if you do connect at close range.
2. Upsize your pellets — Most people use 7 ½ or 8 shot for doves, but at close range, there are so many pellets in those shells that you can pulverize your birds. Plus, those tiny pellets quickly lose energy at longer range. Flanigan likes to upsize his pellets for doves — say to 4s, 5s or 6s. He says there are still plenty of the larger pellets for a dense pattern, but the knock-down power is better at longer range.
3. Exaggerate your lead — Overshoot like you’re going to miss. You’ll shoot at most doves as they cross in front of you. Work at over exaggerating your lead by 6 feet or more, which means your barrel needs to be 6 inches in front of the dove. One inch of barrel movement equals about 1 foot of distance when you’re shooting targets in the air.
4. Stay flat-footed — Your shooting stance is extremely important. Flanigan stresses the importance of staying flat-footed. If you’re out in a cornfield standing on divots and rough ground, patch up that small area beneath your feet so you have a level spot to stand.
5. Focus on gun mount — Make sure you mount the gun correctly. Take your time when shouldering on an approaching bird, and make sure your cheek is on the stock. Otherwise, you’ll shoot high.
6. Shoot while sitting — Many shots in the dove field happen fast, and you need to shoot while sitting. Try to maintain good form and continue to focus on your gun mount. If possible, practice shooting a few clays from a sitting position before the season.
7. Going away — When a dove comes in from behind you and passes in front of you, use a front lead to catch up to it. This means you’ll actually need to aim a few inches below the bird to shoot in front of it. Envision floating the bird on your gun barrel as you press the trigger.
8. Pick a bird — When doves approach in a group, don’t get distracted and start shooting at the mass because you’ll likely miss. Focus on one bird and stick with it until it falls.
9. Coming in — When a dove is descending over decoys or about to land on a fence, power line, crop field, etc., let it begin its descent and begin your swing below it. Just as the gun barrel blocks the bird from sight, hit the trigger.
10. Try decoys — Decoys aren’t necessary, but they can help you get closer shots at times. Try spacing four or five decoys out and double up a pair or two. No pattern is necessary. Spinning-wing dove decoys also offer added attraction from a distance.
Free Hunting Days Coming Up
The first full weekend of September is traditionally Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. This year, on Sept. 5-6, Oklahoma residents can get outdoors to pursue game in season without the need to carry a state hunting license.
These free days also provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, as well as help continue a time-honored American tradition.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include squirrel, raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, coyote, dove, rail, and gallinule. State Game Wardens will not check for state hunting licenses or permits for residents on those days.
Get Hunting License Online
This year’s dove opener will be the first with the Department’s new Go Outdoors Oklahoma online licensing system. Using a computer or a mobile device, dove hunters are now able to buy hunting licenses and get a HIP permit immediately at license.GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com. The licenses and permits are delivered via email to the hunter, and the electronic versions are now valid proof for license holders in the field.
The easiest way to interact with the Department is to download the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices. Experience new customer service features allowing customers to purchase, access and store license information, no matter where they are. The app is also a legal means of carrying licenses in the field. And hunters are able to complete e-check forms through the app, regardless if there is a cellular connection. The app automatically syncs when cellular service returns.
The mobile app also provides handy access to the hunting and fishing regulations guide, wildlife management area information and maps, and even access to the online hunter education certification course.
All sportsmen and sportswomen – especially lifetime license holders and returning customers – should sign in to the Go Outdoors Oklahoma online system to update their information and complete their profile setup. New users are invited to create a profile.
HIP survey needed for migratory birds
All migratory game bird hunters, including lifetime license holders, who hunt migratory birds, must obtain, complete and carry a Harvest Information Program (HIP) permit while hunting migratory birds. Additionally, anyone hunting sandhill cranes is also required to obtain a Sandhill Crane Permit (SHC).
Both of these permits are federal permits, free of charge, and can be obtained on the ODWC app.
These permits provide a method by which the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) obtain the names and addresses of all migratory game bird hunters required to obtain the permits. From these lists, a sample of Oklahoma hunters are sent a federal harvest survey questionnaire so that reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested in the state and throughout the country are possible. These estimates give biologists the information they need to make sound decisions concerning hunting seasons, bag limits, and population management.
The HIP program began in 1999, replacing a program that only surveyed hunters who bought a Federal Duck Stamp. Without good estimates of the harvest of migratory game birds, continuation of hunting seasons on these species is jeopardized. Scientifically sound and defensible estimates of harvest are essential to maintain harvest opportunity for the future.
Hunters under 16 years of age, senior citizens (age 64 or older or those who turn 64 during the calendar year in which they intend to hunt migratory birds) and landowners hunting only on their own property are exempt from the HIP permit requirements.
All sandhill crane hunters must obtain the SHC permit, no exemptions.
Check for banded dove
Mourning doves are one of the most widely distributed and abundant birds in North America. Mourning doves are also a popular game bird with hunting seasons established in 37 of the lower 48 states. There are more mourning doves harvested than all other migratory game bird species combined. In Oklahoma, an estimated 24,600 hunters harvested more than 480,000 mourning doves annually.
Because of the importance of the mourning dove as a migratory game bird, wildlife managers require certain information from which to guide harvest management decisions. Information on dove survival and harvest rates are keys to understanding the effects of annual hunting regulations on mourning dove populations. Banding is the primary tool used to obtain this information.
Oklahoma along with all other states in the Central Management Unit (CMU), is participating in a nationwide mourning dove banding program. The objectives of this program are to determine mourning dove harvest rates, estimate annual survival, and provide information on the geographical distribution of the harvest.
Doves will be marked with metal leg bands containing a unique number and a website that hunters can use to report the band. In return, wildlife managers receive important information on the number of banded doves harvested and location and date of harvest. More than 14,000 doves will be trapped and banded yearly in the 14 states of the CMU.
Hunters are a critical link in this mourning dove banding study. By checking all harvested doves for bands, and reporting banded doves, you help us manage this important migratory game bird resource. Because dove bands are very small, hunters can easily overlook them. We are asking dove hunters to carefully check all doves harvested for the presence of a leg band. If you harvest a banded mourning dove please report it by logging on to http://www.reportband.gov/. Banded doves may also be reported by phone by calling 1-800-327-BAND (2263). Hunters can keep the band and will be provided a certificate of appreciation that identifies who banded the bird, the age and sex of the bird, and the date and location where the bird was banded.