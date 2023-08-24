Dove opener kicks off hunting seasons

Next Friday is the day that many outdoors enthusiasts have been waiting for quite some time, the unofficial opener to the hunting seasons. Dove season begins next Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31 and then a second chance will run from Dec. 1-29.

Equipment and preparation wise, dove hunting is simple, especially compared to other types of wing-shooting. Skillwise, it’s notoriously difficult. Doves are small, fast and acrobatic. Consistently knocking them down can prove quite tricky.

