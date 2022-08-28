Thursday is the day that many outdoors enthusiasts have been waiting for quite some time, the unofficial opener to the hunting seasons. Dove season begins Thursday, Sept. 1 and runs through Oct. 31 and then a second chance will run from Dec. 1-29.

Equipment and preparation wise, dove hunting is simple, especially compared to other types of wing-shooting. Skillwise, it’s notoriously difficult. Doves are small, fast and acrobatic. Consistently knocking them down can prove quite tricky.