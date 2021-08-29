Tuesday is the day that many outdoors enthusiasts have been waiting for quite some time, the unofficial opener to the hunting seasons. Dove season begins Wednesday and runs through Oct. 31 and then a second chance will run from Dec. 1-29.
Equipment and preparation wise, dove hunting is simple, especially compared to other types of wing-shooting. Skillwise, it’s notoriously difficult. Doves are small, fast and acrobatic. Consistently knocking them down can prove quite tricky.
Kelly Adams is the information supervisor for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and offers these tips to be more successful.
· Location, Location, Location — Finding the food and water resources that dove prefer is key when it comes to finding dove. Focus on fields top seeded with wheat, fields of sunflower, cut or standing corn, and harvested sorghum. Never overlook water sources; ponds and stock tanks provide equally great hunting. Hunting water sources works best in dry areas like southwest and northwest Oklahoma, where water may be scarce. After a heavy rain, keep in mind ponds may be flooded and will not provide the birds with adequate bank access, forcing them to look elsewhere.
· Find the food — On many Wildlife Management Areas, fields of wheat and sunflowers are often mowed in preparation of dove season. If hunting public land, contact the area’s biologist for information.
· Scout — A hunter who scouts, always has the advantage. Mornings and evenings are the best times to scout because that is when birds are typically off their roost. Start with areas that have been productive in the past and search for fields with a concentration of birds. Pay attention to the direction birds are coming from and what their travel route is. Often, dove will fly along tree lines when entering a field. This is where hunters should set up.
· Gear — Go beyond the basics and invest in dove decoys. Elevated decoys are key. On the ground, decoys disappear among the vegetation so keeping them elevated ensures the doves will see them. While scouting different areas, pay attention to where birds are landing. This is where you’ll want to place your decoys.
· Blend in — Doves have excellent vision. Camouflage isn’t a must have item however it helps tremendously. Choose camouflage most suited to your surroundings or dress in a tan or olive color outfit. If you don’t have camouflage, that’s ok. If possible, conceal yourself in shadows our under tree branches. Most importantly, stay still!
· Be a Lethal Combination — Any attempts at bagging a bird are futile without the right combination of shotgun, ammunition, and choke. 20 and 12 gauge shotguns are the most widely used shotguns for dove hunting. When it comes to action types, the semi-automatic action gives hunters an advantage over pump and break actions. Semi-automatic shotguns have less recoil and shoot quicker than pump actions. Break actions are similar to semi-autos in that the shooter doesn’t have to pump a new shell into the chamber. However, break actions have the inability to hold more than two shells, which means more reloading. Remember, doves are a migratory bird, and all guns used for migratory bird hunting are restricted to 3 shells. Therefore, you’re actually only gaining one additional shot with a semi or pump compared to a break double gun.
· Got to GO — Bonus tip and by far the most important: get out and go. And take someone to teach or learn with you. Dove hunting lends itself well to spending time with family and friends.
Free Hunting Days Coming Up
The first full weekend of September is traditionally Free Hunting Days in Oklahoma. This year, on Sept. 4-5, Oklahoma residents can get outdoors to pursue game in season without the need to carry a state hunting license.
These free days also provide a perfect chance for current hunters to gather up some folks who have never been hunting and give them an experience that might open a door for them, as well as help continue a time-honored American tradition.
This year, open hunting seasons during Free Hunting Days include squirrel, raccoon, beaver, striped skunk, coyote, dove, rail, and gallinule. State Game Wardens will not check for state hunting licenses or permits for residents on those days.
Get licenses online
It’s easier than ever to get your Hunting license for opening day at the Wildlife Department’s new Go Outdoors Oklahoma online licensing system. Using a computer or a mobile device, dove hunters are now able to buy hunting licenses and get a HIP permit immediately at license.GoOutdoorsOklahoma.com. The licenses and permits are delivered via email to the hunter, and the electronic versions are now valid proof for license holders in the field.
The easiest way to interact with the Department is to download the free Go Outdoors Oklahoma mobile app, available for Apple and Android devices. Experience new customer service features allowing customers to purchase, access and store license information, no matter where they are. The app is also a legal means of carrying licenses in the field. And hunters are able to complete e-check forms through the app, regardless if there is a cellular connection. The app automatically syncs when cellular service returns.
The mobile app also provides handy access to the hunting and fishing regulations guide, wildlife management area information and maps, and even access to the online hunter education certification course.
All sportsmen and sportswomen – especially lifetime license holders and returning customers – should sign in to the Go Outdoors Oklahoma online system to update their information and complete their profile setup. New users are invited to create a profile.
HIP survey needed for migratory birds
All migratory game bird hunters, including lifetime license holders, who hunt migratory birds, must obtain, complete and carry a Harvest Information Program (HIP) permit while hunting migratory birds. Additionally, anyone hunting sandhill cranes is also required to obtain a Sandhill Crane Permit (SHC).
Both of these permits are federal permits, free of charge, and can be obtained on the ODWC app.
These permits provide a method by which the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) obtain the names and addresses of all migratory game bird hunters required to obtain the permits. From these lists, a sample of Oklahoma hunters are sent a federal harvest survey questionnaire so that reliable estimates of the number of all migratory birds harvested in the state and throughout the country are possible. These estimates give biologists the information they need to make sound decisions concerning hunting seasons, bag limits, and population management.
The HIP program began in 1999, replacing a program that only surveyed hunters who bought a Federal Duck Stamp. Without good estimates of the harvest of migratory game birds, continuation of hunting seasons on these species is jeopardized. Scientifically sound and defensible estimates of harvest are essential to maintain harvest opportunity for the future.
Hunters under 16, senior citizens (age 64 or older or those who turn 64 during the calendar year in which they intend to hunt migratory birds) and landowners hunting only on their own property are exempt from the HIP permit requirements.
All sandhill crane hunters must obtain the SHC permit, no exemptions.
Check for banded dove
Mourning doves are one of the most widely distributed and abundant birds in North America. Mourning doves are also a popular game bird with hunting seasons established in 37 of the lower 48 states. There are more mourning doves harvested than all other migratory game bird species combined. In Oklahoma, an estimated 24,600 hunters harvested more than 480,000 mourning doves annually.
Because of the importance of the mourning dove as a migratory game bird, wildlife managers require certain information from which to guide harvest management decisions. Information on dove survival and harvest rates are keys to understanding the effects of annual hunting regulations on mourning dove populations. Banding is the primary tool used to obtain this information
Oklahoma along with all other states in the Central Management Unit (CMU), is participating in a nationwide mourning dove banding program. The objectives of this program are to determine mourning dove harvest rates, estimate annual survival, and provide information on the geographical distribution of the harvest.
Doves will be marked with metal leg bands containing a unique number and a website that hunters can use to report the band. In return, wildlife managers receive important information on the number of banded doves harvested and location and date of harvest. More than 14,000 doves will be trapped and banded yearly in the 14 states of the CMU.
Hunters are a critical link in this mourning dove banding study. By checking all harvested doves for bands, and reporting banded doves, you help us manage this important migratory game bird resource. Because dove bands are very small, hunters can easily overlook them. We are asking dove hunters to carefully check all doves harvested for the presence of a leg band. If you harvest a banded mourning dove please report it by logging on to http://www.reportband.gov/. Banded doves may also be reported by phone by calling 1-800-327-BAND (2263). Hunters can keep the band and will be provided a certificate of appreciation that identifies who banded the bird, the age and sex of the bird, and the date and location where the bird was banded.