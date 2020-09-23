Donovan Dorsey may not be the fastest quarterback to ever play at Lawton High School, or the best passer. However, he has the drive few others have carried to the field with them.
Each day at summer workouts, each day at practice and at each game, he carries thoughts of his mother in his mind, trying to do his best to honor her memory.
“He had a half where he wasn’t playing as well as he thought and he told one of his teammates that he got distracted thinking about his mother,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “You love that in a kid, he’s trying hard to be the very best he can be, just like his mother. She was as well liked as anyone in this building.”
Cristal Dorsey came to Lawton like so many others, through the U.S. Army. She spent five years in the Army and actually met future husband John while they were both enlisting. When they came to Fort Sill, she worked as a pharmacy tech but soon found her way into the Lawton Public Schools.
“Mom started out being a library assistant at John Adams where I was going, and when I moved up here, she got a job at Lawton High,” Donovan said. “Everyone you talk to that was around her said the thing they liked about my mom was that she was always willing to help them, taking any steps she could to encourage kids to read.”
But Cristal soon faced a tough battle with cancer and passed away April 29, 2019, at the young age of 51.
“I’m doing everything I can to honor her memory, both in the classroom and on the football field,” the LHS senior said. “I go to the GPTC (Great Plains Technical Center) in the morning, then do virtual class at LHS and then come to practice.
“At the Tech Center, I’m taking engineering and AP physics and my goal is to get into architecture of engineering. I think those fields would be a great way to spend a career, designing and building the things we will see in the future.”
For now, he and the Wolverines are trying to build their playoff resume and the challenge begins Friday with a road trip to Midwest City.
“Midwest City is going to be a difficult team to move the ball against but we feel that our offense is beginning to find some rhythm and developing more consistency,” he said. “We have to eliminate the turnovers and penalties and if we can do that, I think this offense will be pretty good.”
Should the Wolverines pull out a victory over the Bombers, he might just have to celebrate with his favorite meal, gumbo.
“My mom grew up in Southeast Texas, so gumbo was pretty much her thing,” he said. “She taught my brother Dalton how to make it and he and my grandmother—Teresa Wallace—have helped me learn how to make it.”
The big question remains, okra or no okra?
“That’s funny you ask because I don’t really like okra in it but since everyone else does, we go ahead and put it in the gumbo,” he said. “We also use chicken, shrimp and andouille sausage in it. And we do put a little kick in it. It’s not that much but we have to put some in it. And my dad, then he will put even more hot sauce in his. He puts that stuff on everything.”
While Donovan’s class work takes a great deal of his time, he does find time to play Rainbow 6, which is a first-person shooter game that he’s grown fond of in recent months.
But most of his computer time is spent on watching video of the upcoming opponent and while he is concerned about Midwest City’s defense, he’s most concerned about the LHS offense.
“We have been moving the ball well but at times we’ve either had a missed block, penalty or turnover that hurt us,” he said. “We just need to keep fine-tuning our offense and we will be fine.”
He says the Wolverines have something else going for them this year, defensive coordinator Tanner Koons.
“Coach Koons played football at UCO (Central Oklahoma) and he’s really put some great schemes together this year,” he said. “I think our defense is going to be the ingredient we need to get back to the playoffs. Our offense is capable of scoring points and now with our defense playing better we have a great chance to compete for the district title.”
One thing is for certain, each time Donovan completes that big touchdown pass, or hands off to Christian Houston for a long TD run, he can be proud that he’s doing his best to honor his mom’s memory and making some for himself along the way.