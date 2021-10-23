GUTHRIE — The road to the playoffs continues for Eisenhower. It just got a little more difficult.
In a game that could have gone a long way toward sealing a playoff bid, the Eagles fell to Guthrie 28-10 at Jelsma Stadium in Guthrie.
Defense would reign supreme in the first half as Guthrie only amounted 96 yards of total offense. Eisenhower would hit the 146-yard mark on offense, but nothing to show on the scoreboard. To begin the game, Eisenhower would struggle to get the ball moving, going three and out. For most of the first quarter, the ball would belong all to Guthrie as the Bluejays offense. Milking the clock all the way down to the seven-minute mark, the Bluejays would eventually run into a fourth down situation at the Eisenhower 35-yard line.
Khalil Ferguson came up big for the Eagles, breaking up the intended pass to Tyrin Eaton from quarterback Hayden Calvert, turning the ball over on downs for the Bluejays. After a booming punt by the Bluejays, Eisenhower would get their first chance on offense in the late stages of the first quarter.
A few plays later, the Eagles be facing a fourth down on their own 40-yard line. Facing a third down and seven, quarterback Will Tratche would fumble the snap to effectively kill Ike's momentum and turn the ball over on downs.
After the misfire by the Eagles, Guthrie looked to make up for the lost opportunity on their first drive. Eaton highlighted the following Guthrie drive getting two huge catches for 12-yards and 14-yards. Two plays later, Calvert would throw an 11-yard strike to tight end Carson Wilder to give Guthrie the early lead. With the extra point kick successful by Ezok Villalva, Guthrie would ride a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Eisenhower would get their chance to retaliate and would not take it lightly. TreVaughn Walton would get the drive going with three, tough running carries for a total of 17 yards. Dropping back to pass, Tratche would find a wide-open Cory McClelland but the pass would be slightly overthrown and ruled incomplete. On the next play, the duo would make up the misfire with a 33-yard pass and catch touchdown to spark life back into the Eisenhower sideline.
With the extra point good by Aldo Hernandez, Eisenhower would tie the game in the final five minutes of the second quarter. With both defenses swarming and stopping the running attack of the opposing offense, the first half would show a low-scoring 7-7 tie.
Coming out of halftime, defense continued to be the main focus as both squads continued to struggle offensively. Guthrie would begin the half with the ball. Trying to establish a better running attack, the swarming defense of Eisenhower would allow only one yard the entire Guthrie possession. With a short punt by the Bluejays, the Eagles would begin the drive on the Guthrie 47-yard line.
Tratche would highlight the drive with his arm and legs. The senior quarterback would pick up a crucial first down off a 14-yard quarterback run up the middle of the Bluejay defense. On the next play, Tratche would find for a 10-yard competition to Ali’lfa’atui Faoa-Danielson to officially mark the offense in scoring position.
The next two plays would ensue craziness for both schools. Guthrie cornerback DeAndre Jones would pick off a pass from Tractche to take away the scoring opportunity. Down on their own 11-yard line, the Blue Jays would get their second offensive possession of the third quarter. On the very next play, McClelland would take the ball back for the Eagles, intercepting Calvert pass at the Guthrie 43-yard line.
With new life instilled, the Eagles would try to continue the success of the last drive. On the second play following a Tratche incompletion, Guthrie outside linebacker Jackson Walters would step in front of Tratche’s pass to intercept the ball and take it 60 yards for the touchdown. With the successful point after kick by Villalva, the crazy sequence of plays would result in a Guthrie 13-7 lead over Eisenhower.
On the third offensive possession of the second half, Eisenhower looked to rewrite two straight drives ending in interceptions. On a third down and 10, Walton would take the handoff and burst outside for a 37-yard run to flip the field for Eisenhower. However, Guthrie would force a fourth down situation for the Eagles, and would sack Tratche at Guthrie 40-yard line to turn the ball over.
With a defensive-heavy third quarter coming to an end, Guthrie would hold a slim seven-point lead over the Eagles. After another short punt by Guthrie, the Eagles would begin the final quarter of play with the ball on the Bluejay. Facing another three-and-out, Walton would save the day again. Instead of using his legs, Walton showed off his catching ability with a 43-yard pass from Tratche. Down inside the Guthrie 11-yard line, Eagles looked to tie the ball game with eight minutes left in the game.
With a scoring opportunity in reach, the Guthrie defense would come up big once again. After a false start penalty by Eisenhower, the defensive line of Guthrie would swallow Tratche for a six-yard sack. Aldo Hernandez would come on to attempt a 42-yard field goal, successfully converting the kick to score the game 14-10 in Guthrie’s advantage.
The Eagles defense would continue to hold Isaiah Hammons in check, allowing only one-yard of running room for the Bluejys. On a third down, Eisenhower would dial up the defensive pressure to force another punting situation for Guthrie. With six-minutes left in the game, Eisenhower would begin the drive on their own 33-yard line.
After a 10-yard catch by Ziaire Walton, the Eagles would be tasked with a fourth and inches situation in the last four minutes of the game. On a big down, Guthrie’s defense would swallow Walton to turn the ball over once again.
Jones would come up huge once again for the Bluejays. After getting an interception on the one-yard line, Jones would get his second interception to seal the game. With under two minutes to play, the Bluejays would look to put the final nail in the coffin.
Hammons would break away for a 34-yard touchdown run to ice the game. Villalva would get another successful point-after kick. Guthrie would continue to pad their lead as Jones would continue his stellar night at cornerback, intercepting his third pass of the night. This time, he would take it 45-yard for the touchdown. With his fourth successful point after kick by Villalva, the Bluejays would ride off to a win over the Eagles.
Head coach Eric Gibson felt the team prepared better for Guthrie. With a loss like this, the emphasis on getting next week against Piedmont becomes very important for the Eagles. As of now, Gibson was not pleased with the way the game went.
“it is a disappointing outcome for sure. At the end of the day, we could not amount anything on offense,” he said.
Eisenhower is in a “must-win” situation now as the Eagles host Piedmont this upcoming week.