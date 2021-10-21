Earlier in Eisenhower’s football season the Eagles were struggling at times to prevent the “chunk” plays on defense, however, in recent weeks that unit has come around and veteran Micah Wise thinks he knows why.
“It starts with experience and at times we had some younger guys out there and it just took time for them to realize how this defense worked and to buy in and just do their job,” the 5-10, 180-pound senior linebacker said Wednesday.
“Our moto has been ‘Do your 1-11’ which means that everyone just needs to do their job and trust the other guys will do theirs. I think our chemistry has really improved in recent weeks as well. We got some guys back from injuries and that’s helped increase our consistency. Now guys are stepping up and making big plays.”
The Ike defense will have to make some big plays Friday when the Eagles visit Guthrie, which is 3-1 in District 5A-2, the same as the Eagles and McGuinness. Carl Albert, which edged Guthrie, 22-19, earlier in the season, leads the district at 4-0.
“Guthrie has a pretty good offense and they really play hard,” Wise said. “They run right at you and just try to overpower you at the line. They have some speed and their quarterback can run some and he’s a decent passer as well.”
Another player Wise and the linebackers will have to monitor closely is tight end Ty Eaton.
“He is really good at the point of attack blocking, but they also throw the ball to him on several different routes,” Wise said. “We’re going to have to be aware of where he is all the time.”
When Wise isn’t at school in class or practicing football, he’s normally relaxing and getting his priorities straight.
“I do the normal things high schoolers do but one thing I put first is that I’m a Godly man and enjoy celebrating my faith,” the upbeat senior said. “I just feel that you need to keep your life in focus and do the right things.”
When it comes to eating the right meal its his mom Edra Wise’s home cooking.
“My mom makes enchiladas and they are really my favorite food,” he said. “She always has them seasoned just right, not too hot, just perfect. I can eat those any time.”
As far as his classroom work goes, Wise enjoys all of his studies but he’s especially partial to his English class.
“I love doing research for a paper and then writing a theme with that information,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be able to express myself and my writing is my means to do that.”
The senior also has career goals, one where he wants to help design the buildings of the future.
“I’m going to college and I want to study architecture,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed building things, like gates to help keep our dogs in the yard and other projects that involve building things. I love helping mom mow the lawn, weed-eating and just doing things around the house.
“I’ve looked at several colleges including Prairie View and some schools back home in Georgia. I just think it would be interesting to design buildings and be a part of growing our cities into the future.”
This week his goal, and that of all the Eagles, is to build their playoff resume and a win over Guthrie would all but clinch something they’ve been working toward over the past three years; a playoff berth.
“When we came up here from the middle school, we ran into a different culture,” Wise said. “It took us some time to get used to the different level of the game. But we all stuck together, we got tougher mentally and now we feel like we can compete with these other good teams.”
They will find out Friday just how much progress they’ve made and as a “Wise-man” said, “We have a great deal of confidence at this point and we’re ready for these tough challenges.”