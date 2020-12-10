Years ago, this writer learned a valuable lesson about the names associated with Lawton Public Schools facilities and while it was funny at the time, there was a lesson included with the experience.
It taught me that if you’re going to honor somebody for their efforts, do it while they are still around to enjoy the occasion.
While I can’t remember the year, it was not long after LPS had named the Lawton High School football practice field and track the Dr. Charles E. Green Athletic Field, that this writer got my lesson on the topic.
I was told to send a photographer out to the field to get the Wolverines practicing and when I wrote the cutline, I used the title Dr. Charles E. Green Memorial Practice Field.
Well, a couple days later, I was at practice and Dr. Green dropped by with his traditional orange drink treat for the players each Wednesday that he hoped would help them avoid colds and such.
The good doctor, who just happened to be the same physician who diagnosed my polio in 1953 and treated me for 85 days, put his arm around me and said, “Joey, I just wanted you to know I’m still alive and kicking.”
Talk about wanting to go dig a hole and hide; but that’s the lesson I hope LPS will remember when honoring those who have gone above and beyond their normal duties.
And, at this time there is a move that begs for quick action and that’s to name the Eisenhower High School baseball field after long-time coach Don Salmon.
My first experience at the old Ike baseball field, which sat right south of the current facility on what is now the Ike softball field, was to watch LHS and Ike battle. I will never forget seeing LHS standout Randy Bass hit a shot into the stiff southern wind.
You always had that wind up there on the hill so Salmon had a dream of building a nice complex that faced the north and be built into the side of the hill. It took months of earth moving, concrete work and then the rush to grow grass, get the infield groomed and fence the facility.
Most of that work was either done by Salmon, or he directed the effort during the mid-1970s. There is no telling how many hours he spent during that time getting the field in shape to be a big-school field and he deserves to have his name placed for everyone to know just that for years to come.
And it needs to be done in time for the first home game this spring and while Coach Salmon is still around to enjoy his moment.
If you are new to Lawton a little background is needed on this great coach.
This writer got to know Coach Salmon on two levels, first helping serve as the business manager for the Colt League All-Stars that Salmon coached for several summers. I traveled with him, Troy Allen and Charley Wade to tournaments in Fort Work, Lubbock and several other cities and got to know Salmon well.
Plus, I was often covering his Ike teams during the regular high school season.
He coached both programs the same way, focusing on fundamentals, discipline and hustle.
One of his players from that era, Mike Webb, is leading the drive to get the field named in the honor of his former coach.
“I got to play for Coach Salmon in the Colt League and learned there that he was all business,” Webb said. “I think they played the first two games in 1975 up on the hill before the new field was ready. He did a great deal of the work on the field, spending countless hours working to make it happen.”
Webb said the movement involves many other former players, including one who followed him as a coach at Ike.
“I’ve talked to the current coach Jay Vermillion and he’s fully behind the effort,” Webb said. “His father (Sonny) is a Hall of Fame coach and their field at Blanchard is named after him, so he understands what we are trying to accomplish and he thinks it’s great.
“And I talked to Leo Holmes who played for Coach Salmon and then coached Ike and he thinks it would be a great idea to honor him as well. Plus, many of his former players are still around here and they all are behind this effort.”
While the order of the day seems to be “launch angle” and hitting home runs, Salmon was more along the lines of just winning and he’d get the job done in simple fashion with a leadoff walk or hit, a bunt and then hope the guys in the heart of the order could get them home.
“Oh yes, you had to be able to bunt to play for Coach Salmon,” Webb said. “I remember my junior year that coach came to me and said he was moving Miguel Samuels to the 4-hole and dropping me to 5-hole.
“Miguel was something else and we all knew he’d get on base. Coach said he would steal Miguel and then it would be up to me and the others to get him home. That year I had more suicide squeeze bunts than anyone on the team. It didn’t matter if you were hitting fourth or fifth, he expected everyone to be able to get the ball down.”
Hustle was another key factor in the success.
“You had to hustle on and off the field; he demanded it,” Webb said. “I remember one time somebody didn’t sprint and he asked the ump to allow him to send us back out there and then hustle off like he expected.”
Back in those days sports writers often rode the bus with the team and there was a distinct atmosphere inside the Ike bus, especially if the Eagles didn’t play well and lost.
“He expected us to focus on the way to the game, it was usually pretty quiet,” Webb said. “I remember our sophomore year we played Altus and beat them 2-1 in both games of a doubleheader. But we go over there two weeks later and get our rears kicked.
“The varsity played so bad that he started a bunch of us sophomores in the second game and we got some big hits and scored some runs but we lost. That was a bus ride where nobody played any music; we all knew it was not the time for it.”
Salmon was not one to brag or boast about himself; he was all about making sure his players were ready for every challenge and that they had the fundamental skills to get the job done.
Hopefully this effort will move forward at a rapid pace so the 2021 Eagles and all future teams will play at the facility that this tireless coach made possible.