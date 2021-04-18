OKLAHOMA CITY — The OSSAA's district baseball tournaments for the lower classifications begin this week and must end by Saturday.
In Class A, four area teams are hosting district tournaments, with No. 2 Fort Cobb-Broxton, No. 5 Sterling, No. 12 Fletcher and unranked Empire getting that honor. Fort Cobb hosts Ninnekah and Alex, Sterling's district features Healdton and Waurika, Fletcher's features Stephens County squads Velma-Alma and Central High, while Empire will play host to Cyril and Geronimo.
In Class B, Mountain View-Gotebo will play host to Lomega and Okeene, while Tipton will play host to Corn Bible Academy and Olustee-Eldorado.