Cache senior Gabe Diaz is one of those players who learned at an early age that you show how much you love playing sports when you hustle.
“I was younger and watching some baseball video of really good players and one thing I noticed was that the good ones run everything out, regardless of whether it’s going to be a hit or not,” Diaz said. “It’s something I’ve done in baseball and football.”
Diaz is such a good centerfielder and leadoff batter in baseball that he’s already receiving contacts from college coaches.
“I’m not a big power guy but I try to make contact and use my speed to get on base,” he said. “I also think I have a good eye and I’ve been able to get a good number of walks as our leadoff batter. That’s my job.”
At present his job is playing wide receiver and safety in Cache’s nickel defensive package. He plays football just like baseball; full speed all the time.
“Gabe has just been a great player to have on our team,” Head Coach Faron Griffin said. “His work ethic and attitude are amazing. He got into a lot of games last season and that experience really made him a better football player. His sport, though, is baseball and we understand that. But he plays football just like he plays baseball; always hustling.”
It is something that runs through his veins.
“My dad, Fernando Diaz, played at Lawton High where he played football and baseball,” Gabe said. “And my grandfather, Jose Diaz, was a good baseball player in Puerto Rico growing up.”
His size didn’t come until he reached high school.
“I think I was about 5-7 and 119 pounds my freshman season,” he said with a big grin. “Now I’m 6-0, 165, so I did grow quite a bit. I started lifting and while baseball players don’t lift as much as football players, I can go through the same program Coach Griffin and Landon (assistant Abbott) use and even on game days I can do my lifts and then it just gets me ready for games.
“Most of that weight work is about flexibility and the hang clean is what really helps you develop. That’s my favorite lift.”
Diaz actually played quarterback in the seventh grade but soon moved to wide receiver.
“The coaches just asked me if I’d mind trying wide receiver and I was glad to help and do whatever would best help the team,” he said. “I feel like I’m a good blocker and while I have caught passes I’m still looking for my first touchdown.”
He believes, though, that it will come at some point.
“Our offense played much better against Woodward,” Diaz said. “Tyler (quarterback Harbin) is really improving and you can see his confidence growing. He’s a junior but all of the seniors have his back because we know it takes all of us to win games.”
When this writer started this job back in the 1970s, you’d ask students their favorite subject and often it was history and the period they were interesting in was World War II.
Diaz is the exception to what I thought was a forgotten era for many young people.
“I love history and especially the World War II period,” he said. “I don’t know why it has caught my interest but it’s something that I love reading about.”
As far as his college plans, Diaz is hoping to stay close to home if the right school comes calling but if that doesn’t happen he has backup plans.
“I want to major in sports management at OU (University of Oklahoma) or if I get a chance to play baseball at another school I’d love to try that,” he said. “Right now I’m just waiting to see what my best options will be.”
When it comes to his choice of food, Diaz has a wide variety of favorites.
“That’s tough but I really love fettuccine Alfredo with chicken,” he said, his grin growing. “But my grandma Alma Diaz makes bacalaitos which are fried codfish fritters. That is a famous Puerto Rican street food and they are amazing.”
And finally, “I also love my mom Kimberly’s mac and cheese. Give me all of those things and I’m going to be very happy.”
Today he will probably get a sack lunch with sandwich, chips, candy bar and GatorAde and after meeting Diaz, he will happy with whatever he gets.