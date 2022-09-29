Building up

Cache wide receiver/safety Gabe Diaz works in the weight room during summer workouts to get ready for football season. When that sport ends he will grab his glove and bat and help the Bulldogs’ baseball as its centerfielder and leadoff batter.

 Staff

Cache senior Gabe Diaz is one of those players who learned at an early age that you show how much you love playing sports when you hustle.

“I was younger and watching some baseball video of really good players and one thing I noticed was that the good ones run everything out, regardless of whether it’s going to be a hit or not,” Diaz said. “It’s something I’ve done in baseball and football.”

Recommended for you