Isaac Diaz has been a regular at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and he’s counting on a big check from the Lawton Rangers Rodeo to make that trip to Las Vegas possible this December.
Last night, Diaz rode the great saddle bronc Cracker Jack from the Sammy Andrews herd to score an 84.5 and surge into the lead in that event at the halfway mark of the 82nd Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo at the LO Ranch Arena east of Lawton.
Diaz will now wait as more of the nation’s top cowboys and cowgirls come to Lawton for the final two performances tonight and Saturday. Grand entry and opening ceremonies begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
“That bronc is really jittery in the chute, so you just have to do your best to get past that,” Diaz said. “Usually he’s going to give you a good chance to win some money.”
As far as his battle to make the National Finals, “I’ve just to keep plugging and see how it pans out. Right now I’m just trusting my Lord to help me get through this season.”
Diaz was just able to pull past Leon Fountain and 40-year-old veteran Jesse Bail who each turned in times of 82.5 and are now sharing second.
There was a change at the top in the bull riding as there were six qualified rides Thursday, a far cry from the dominating effort one night earlier.
The top ride was an 85.5 by Parker Breding on Beutler and Son’s Smoke Stack, a fast, black spinner that put on some great twists as he tried several times to get Breding to the ground but to no avail.
“That bull usually goes left, so I was somewhat surprised when he went right but I made it work,” Breding told the crowd as the end of the performance. “I was out much of last year and came back in February and I was a little rusty but I’m getting stronger every rodeo.”
Barrel racing didn’t see any change at the top but that event does deserve a quick explanation after several great rodeo fans contacted announcer Charlie Throckmorton and this writer about the report of an arena record being broken Wednesday night by Hailey Kinsel.
Kinsel’s 16.90 is considered the record after the WPRA and PRCA worked through a dispute over the setup of the clover-leaf pattern at rodeos across the country. Before the pact was reached in 2007 the local committee or a WPRA member in the area would measure the pattern.
But after the agreement, the PRCA officials are in charge according to supervisor of judges Butch Kirby who is actually judging here this week.
“When the two parties agreed it made things much more consistent,” Kirby said before Thursday’s performance. “Now there is 90 feet between the first two barrels and 105 feet to the third with a 60-foot score. It’s basically the standard pattern now and that makes it much more consistent.”
So, Kinsel’s 16.90 is considered the standard pattern record. Donna Pierce holds the record before the standard pattern with a 16.40. However, as a point of clarity, the top 10 barrel racers that year – 1996 – all posted sub-17-second runs so the pattern was more than likely a bit short.
While Kinsel remains the lead, she almost lost it when veteran Tiany Schuster of Krum, Texas, dazzled the crowd with a 16.92 to surge into second where she should get a nice check come Saturday.
Richmond Champion took another big step toward the bareback bronc riding title last night when the top score was an 81 by Winn Ratliff on Beutler and Sons Dusty Diamond, leaving Champion’s 86.5 well out in front.
Ratliff did get the $500 Lupi Construction bonus but that money doesn’t count in the world standings and right now Ratliff needs checks, big checks.
“It’s all about reacting and just doing your best,” Ratliff said as he continues to stand 14th in the world standings, right on the bubble. “It’s a long season and with the virus and fewer rodeos, every bronc is important. Every time you climb on your horse you’ve got to expect to win a check.”
There was a change at the top in the steer wrestling, albeit it was a tie as Reed Kraeger of Elwood, Neb., posted a time of 3.8 to share first with Cade Goodman.
Problems continued for the team ropers as the top time of 6.4 didn’t even place in the top 10.
And, there were more problems in the tie-down calf roping as the best time was a 10.2 by Westyn Hughes that will not earn him a penny.