Big collision

MacArthur middle linebacker Mason Diaz takes on a Pryor running back during the Class 5A playoffs during the 2021 season. Diaz has only been at Mac for two seasons was his teammates voted him as one of the captains.

 Photo by Steve Miller

One of the most prized jobs with any football team is being picked as a captain and most often those earning that high honor are long-time fixtures at their school.

That’s what makes MacArthur’s Mason Diaz so special, he’s only been with the Highlanders for two seasons but he’s already earned their trust as he was voted as a captain earlier this season.

