One of the most prized jobs with any football team is being picked as a captain and most often those earning that high honor are long-time fixtures at their school.
That’s what makes MacArthur’s Mason Diaz so special, he’s only been with the Highlanders for two seasons but he’s already earned their trust as he was voted as a captain earlier this season.
“That is really rare for somebody to transfer in late in high school and be voted a captain, but everything Mason has done since arriving here has shown the quality person he is,” Mac Head Coach Brett Manning said. “He’s done everything we’ve asked of him and is a pleasure to coach.”
Diaz comes by the leadership naturally as father Jimmy Diaz is a 20-year Army veteran who is in leadership himself as a Command Sargents Major.
“This is my fourth school, so it’s something you have to understand in a military family,” Diaz said before Monday’s practice. “We’ve lived in Georgia, El Paso, North Carolina, California and Oklahoma.”
But as soon as Diaz arrived at Mac, he was determined to make a difference and has done so with solid play at middle linebacker and as a leader.
“It was a big honor being elected as a captain,” he said. “I have always tried to be a leader, motivating my teammates and yelling and cheering them on whether I’m on the field or not.”
As the MLB, it’s also his job to get the signals from Mac Defensive Coordinator Mike Reffett and pass them along to his teammates.
“I love my job in the middle,” Diaz said. “I’m toe-to-toe with those guys and I love to plug my gaps and get hits. Coach Reffett usually sends our outside guys more often but I get my chances to pressure the quarterback as well.”
This week the Highlanders must control NCAA Division I commit Cal Swanson of Ardmore.
“I’ve watched a good deal of video of Ardmore and their quarterback likes to scramble,” Diaz said. “We are going to have to do a good job with our containment and not let him get outside. I’ve seen him get some chunk plays of 15 yards or more and we can’t allow that to happen this week.”
Diaz is not only proud of his teammates but his large family as well.
“There are seven kids and right now two of them are attending Texas A&M and another one is going to UTEP,” he said. “Our family understands the value of a good college education and I hope to follow in their footsteps.”
Has he come up with a career choice?
“I plan on majoring in Criminal Justice and become a cop or maybe an FBI agent,” he said.
As far as his favorite class at Mac, he lists English. So, he got a chance to speak up on one of the main points that should be made in this feature if he was writing it.
“I think I would try to point out that what I built here at Mac comes because I had a good foundation while growing up,” he said.
One look at Diaz and you can tell he’s also serious about building up his strength and he takes it even further with his nutrition.
“My dad and I go to the gym together and we all try to eat healthy,” he said. “One of my favorite places to eat is Olive Garden with salad and spaghetti so I can get my carbs. I’d love to get a chance to play college football but if it doesn’t happen I will just go to college and work toward my career goals.”
Like any good team leader, Diaz isn’t going to look past this week’s game with Ardmore after the Tigers were blanked by Elgin last week, 35-0.
“I think we just have to keep focussing on one game at a time and not look past anyone,” he said. “We have been improving, cutting down on penalties and avoiding turnovers on offense. We had too many mistakes against LHS (Lawton High) and we are determined to keep improving and getting better with every practice.”
Sounds just like something a team captain would say.