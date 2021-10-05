ELGIN — The sad irony of it all is Cooper Schulz was trying to do the right thing.
The Elgin defensive end was bearing down on the Lawton Eisenhower quarterback in the Owls’ second preseason scrimmage of 2021. Trying not to hit the quarterback late, Schulz eased up. That’s when he said it felt (and heard) a pop in his knee.
“At first, it felt normal, so I jogged up and down the sideline,” Schulz said. “But it just kept popping, felt like that whole knee would pop out of place.”
Schulz had torn his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his right knee. His surgery in early September finalized the predictable fate: Schulz wouldn’t play football in the 2021 season, his senior year.
At the time of a traumatic injury, there can be a million thoughts that race through one’s head. And yet, all Schulz’s brain could come up with at the time was, “Wow, that ended so fast”.
It wasn’t supposed to end this fast, and not like this. Not to this guy. Not after what he’d been through.
As Schulz entered his senior season for the Owls, he was seen as something of a re-addition to the Elgin lineup, after having missed the second half of each of the previous two seasons with separate broken collarbone injuries. He was going to be a key component on both the defensive line and at tight end. He was voted as a team captain by the coaches. But in an instant, that season was gone.
But rather than wallow in self-pity, Schulz has been emerged as a source of inspiration for the team. He still shows up to games and practices when he can. In fact, the day after his knee surgery, he joined the team on their road trip to Blanchard.
“It was tough at first, especially the first week,” Schulz said. “But I wanted to go to the game, let everyone know I’m still there, willing to help any way I could.”
While head coach Chalmer Wyatt expressed some sadness for Schulz’s run of bad luck, he wore a smile while discussing the senior, in part because Schulz has been able to remain so positive in the face of devastating circumstances.
“One of my favorite players ever,” Wyatt said. “When we announced our captains, each coach got to announce a captain, and I chose to talk about Cooper, just because of the kid he is. He’s done a good job of staying the process, supporting his team.”
Schulz said it’s not always easy to stay positive, but it’s grown on him. He’ll often be seen cracking a joke on the sideline with teammates. Outside of football, he and his family live on some farm land, though his recent injury has gotten him out of many of his usual chores. With football likely out of the future plans, Cooper said he might work for his dad’s burgeoning business selling hay beds. Maybe he’ll go to trade school. Wherever life takes him, he seems content. Yes, life has dealt him some cruel hands. But if nothing else, these experiences have taught Schulz that life continues on long after football ends.
“Don’t take it for granted,” he said. “Try to make the best out of each situation.”