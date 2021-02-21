Last year, swimmers from the Lawton Public Schools performed well at the state meets.
This year, despite COVID-19 and last week’s snow storm that wiped out three practice days, the local swimmers may be even more primed to bring home team and individual glory for their schools at the Class 5A swim meets Monday and Tuesday in Edmond.
One swimmer eager to get back to the state meet is Eisenhower swimmer Emma Burnley. After finishing 2nd in the 200-meter individual medley and 4th in the 500-meter freestyle at last year’s state competition, Burnley not only worked on improving her form, but also her mindset.
“I think I’ve learned more how to race, not physically, but mentally, just trust myself in my training,” Burnley said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic generally doesn’t affect a sport like swimming as much as others with more close contact (team members wear masks when not swimming and spread out plenty during stretches), it still caused a feeling of uneasiness. On the MacArthur boys team, there was also a feeling of concern when three swimmers from last year’s boys relay team — Andrew Saliba, Austin Urbanski and Harley Rumble — either graduated or left the team. Only Andrew’s younger brother Nick was left on the relay team, along with prior alternate Scott Strickland. This year, the duo were joined by a pair of sophomores — 14-year-old Ryan Serbia and yet another Saliba brother, Daniel — and the 200-meter medley and 400-meter freestyle relay teams actually improved.
“They hard part was we lost some really fast swimmers, so we weren’t sure we’d be as good this year,” Nick Saliba said. “We started to really practice our strokes and improved by a lot. Our medley relay, we cut our time by three whole seconds.”
The quartet has set school records in each of their top two relays in which they’ll compete at State. Breaking records has become second nature to Serbia, who has five school records as an individual. While he has raced at plenty of competitive races, Serbia has enjoyed the team aspect of racing for his school.
“I definitely feel more energy when I race with my high school team,” Serbia said. “I feel like there’s more chemistry in a high school team.”
Chemistry can definitely be helped by knowing one’s teammate better than anyone else. Such is the case between the Saliba brothers. And while Nick admitted there can be frustration between the two sometimes, he said he and Daniel go to the Cameron pool nearly every weekend to work on his younger brother’s strokes, which Daniel said has helped.
“He does try to help me out, fix my form, get me faster,” Daniel said.
Then there was Strickland, who had to try to replace Harley Rumble in the backstroke leg of the medley relay. While that was not Strickland’s key event before, he worked at it all year and actually managed to break Rumble’s 50m backstroke record for the school by three full seconds. That success has also translated to the relay teams as well.
“We actually broke the school medley relay record multiple times,” Strickland said.
The team still faced adversity the week before the state meet, missing three practice days because of snowy and icy roads. While Daniel Saliba admitted it is “a little scary” to go into the biggest races of the year without the scheduled training, the rest of the state was also hit by snow and ice during the week. Head coach Shannon Grochow said she believes every roadblock — from losing last year’s top performers to a global pandemic to a freak snow storm — has only helped strengthen her team’s resolve.
“They’ve really had to come together and fight to win some of these meets we have,” Grochow said.