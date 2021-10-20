CACHE — Standing on the sidelines can be tough on a senior athlete, especially when his or her team is struggling.
For Cache’s Zachary Johnson, it’s been tough watching his Bulldogs struggle after he went down with a Acromioclavicular Joint (shoulder) injury in the Bulldogs’ final non-district game.
“I was blocking on a play and came down hard on my shoulder, and it popped out,” Johnson said. “I went to the hospital and they gave me ‘happy juice’ and then popped it back in place. They wanted me to stay out six weeks for it to heal and the past couple of weeks I’ve been having some rehab and it feels pretty good.”
However, to make sure he’s still protected, a special shoulder harness that will limit his upward arm movement was ordered and he should have it in time for Friday’s key home game against Elk City.
“They said this is a pretty common injury,” he said of the AC injury. “That muscle capsule that holds the arm in the socket just has the ligaments stretched, so it takes time to heal. But I’m ready to go. I’ve been able to run and stay in shape so I’m eager to get back out there and play.”
While the 6-1, 220-pound senior has been absent, the Bulldogs have gone 0-4 in District 4A-1 and are in danger of not making the playoffs after high hopes. But as Johnson sees it, if the Bulldogs focus over the next three weeks, they could finish strong, and to him, that means something.
“As a senior, I wanted for us to have a good season and while we’re not anywhere we hoped to be, we can still finish strong,” he said. “We have Elk City, Elgin and Weatherford and we want to win all three of those games but we have to play together and focus on what we’ve been taught. We can see Elk City is a better team this year but we can compete with these teams if we just play like we’re capable.
“I want to do whatever I can do to help us win these last three games. For the seniors that is something that would be a good way to go out.”
Johnson, a three-year starter is still hopeful of a chance to play college football.
“There are several colleges looking at him,” Coach Faron Griffin said. “He’s got the good size and he’s quick for a big back. And he’s such a smart player; he understands the game. He’s an honor student and just figures things out quickly.”
Johnson, who plays running back and linebacker, is willing to do whatever is needed over the final three weeks of the regular season but more than likely he will see more defensive action than on offense.
“We really need his leadership and desire out there on the defense,” Griffin said. “We will see how he handles the contact and go from there. We think believe the shoulder harness will help keep him from hurting it again.”
Just a few minutes visiting with the senior told a valuable story; the Bulldogs need his fire and energy on the field over the final three weeks.
His enthusiasm covers all bases.
When asked what he’d eat if he had $100 to spend, he had a seldom-heard answer.
“I’d take the money and go buy the groceries and cook my own meal,” he said. “Steak, mashed potatoes and mac and cheese, that would be my ideal meal he said.”
And yes, he said he’d cook it all himself.
When it comes to the classroom it’s obvious he is a great student with proficiency in all his classes. But even there, he’s thinking off the normal track.
“I really like robotics class because it is very interesting and easy,” he said with a huge smile. “I’m not on the robotics team or anything but I really enjoy that class.”
While Johnson would be a good addition to any small college football program, he’s thinking about a career beyond that and it’s all about serving his community.
“I’m seriously thinking about being a state trooper,” Johnson said. “My dad, Curtis, is a Cameron police officer and my girlfriend Madison Hysoon’s uncle was Nick Green who was a state trooper who was killed while on duty. I just think being able to serve others is something that would be a good job for me.
“And, I’d work on the side as a real estate guy flipping houses. I think both of those things would be a great way for me to spend my life.”
The great thing about Johnson was he was always smiling at every question this writer threw at him, including telling him those long, curly locks would have to go.
“Oh man, I already know that,” he said with a big laugh. “It’s just one of those things you think is great and let it grow. I’ll be glad to cut it if I get the opportunity to be a state trooper.”
Maybe the Bulldogs are struggling, but after talking with Johnson, it’s obvious that having him back on the field might give them just the lift they need to put on a late surge.