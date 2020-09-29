One look at Kevin Sovo Jr., and it’s easy to think you’ve got him figured out.
His 6’5, 310-pound frame and long, dark hair encapsulate the menacing presence of a football player, which he is. The senior offensive lineman has seen varsity playing time for the Eisenhower Eagles since he was a freshman and is a returning starter.
But if you sat and talked to Sovo, you’d almost have no idea you were talking to a football player at all.
“Take off all the football gear, I’m no big jock. I’m not strutting around, saying, ‘I’m starting offense,’” the reserved Sovo said. “When I’m in school, I’m hanging out with different kinds of people that aren’t on the football team, because they’re like me, they’re all kind of nerdy like me.”
While movies like 2006’s “High School Musical” depicted the dilemma of the jock with passions for the arts, Sovo represents the new-age high school student, more open about what interests them and not confined by ideas like cliques or stereotypes. And while the main character in that tale was drawn to musical theatre, Sovo’s calling card is the visual arts.
“I like to draw. I like to tinker on the computer, like graphic design, 3D animation, stuff like that,” Sovo said. “It definitely (takes) a long time but just pencil and paper is always my go-to.”
Drawing and painting have interested Sovo since he was a child, with his artistic idols residing on his own family tree. Both his father, Kevin Sovo Sr., and his brother, Jordan Jackson, are artists themselves and inspired Kevin from a young age.
Kevin said he owns plenty of notebooks that are filled with sketches and drawings, from depictions of the wilderness and Native American imagery to portraits and Anime-style scenes. However, only one of his pieces of art, a painting, hangs in his house.
“And it’s not even that good,” he laughs.
No matter how humble he may be, Sovo’s abilities are certainly above average for most teens, due to the time, effort and passion he’s put into into drawing. The same can be said about his football ability. Although he was under-recruited at the beginning of his senior season, his coaches tweeted out his highlight film to colleges and he now holds offers from the likes of Div. II colleges Pittsburg (KS) State and East Central in Ada. While Sovo said he wouldn’t mind playing college football, he’s not losing sleep either way.
“I’ve been thinking it over and it’s something I can get into,” Sovo said. “But if at some point later in the season or at the end of the year, I decide, ‘I think I’m done with this,’ I’ll just do something else.”
And Sovo would love for that “something else” to be art. But whether he’s able to turn that into a full-time career, he’s not going to stop doing what makes him happy.
“It’s always going to be a hobby of mine,” Sovo said. “But if it were going to be a career choice of mine, I’d definitely go full-fledged on that.”