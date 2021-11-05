Lawton High started fast and finished strong, scoring the final 28 points of the game but Del City and its hulking front lines on both sides of the line of scrimmage dominated the rest of the game as the Eagles capped a perfect District 6AII-2 record by routing the Wolverines, 62-35, Thursday at Cameron Stadium.
The Eagles wound up 7-0 in district and will take a 9-1 overall record into the playoffs next week. Lawton High finished at 3-4 in district and 4-6 overall. LHS could still finish in a tie for fourth in the district but the Wolverines are well behind Putnam City North in the OSSAA playoff point system and would miss out even if the Panthers lose to Stillwater Friday.
LHS got the first points of the game after a Del City fumble gave the Wolverines the all at the Eagles’ 46. Quarterback Davarius Hardy dropped back on first down and found Blake Eastwood wide open inside the DC 20 and the junior took the ball to the 6-yard-line.
It took two plays to cover that short distance as Tyron Amacker got five yards on first down and then Hardy scored on the next play. Joseph Kim added the PAT and LHS was celebrating a 7-0 lead.
However, the excitement didn’t last long as the Eagles took over at their own 40 after the ensuing kickoff and from there it was nothing fancy as Jayson Smith found huge holes thanks to his massive offensive line dominating the LHS front and in just six plays Smith was in the end zone after an 11-yard touchdown run. Stanley Johnson toed the PAT and it was a new game with 6:50 left in the first quarter.
Then LHS started to give the ball away, losing a fumble at the 28-yard line to set up as short touchdown run by quarterback Virgil Yates and then another LHS fumble set DC up just 29 yards from paydirt. Smith got two yards on first down but an illegal block negated most of that run but it didn’t matter.
This time Smith scored from 29 yards out and the Eagles were in command for good.
A short punt set up another DC scoring drive and this time it was Yates finding Jaylin Sweet on a 31-yard touchdown pass. That pushed the margin to 27-7 and the Wolverines were out of any magic.
“That bunch is just huge; that 90 (David Stone) is a sophomore who is 6-6 and 255 and he’s already drawing all the recruiters,” LHS head coach Ryan Breeze said. “They just are so big up front that we couldn’t match up at all. Davarius was scrambling most of the night because we just couldn’t block them.
“They had a couple of linebackers who are 240 and can run like a back. It’s just hard to get much going when they throw those big guys in those gaps. It’s going to take a good team to compete with them.”
The Wolverines will now focus on getting better but it is going to take a good deal of off-season work.
“We had eight seniors being honored tonight and our sophomore class has just eight kids,” Breeze said. “We did play several freshmen and those kids have a chance to be really good as they grow and get stronger. Pene Vaisgote is 6-2 and he’s going to grow and be a weapon at wide receiver. Junior Brook is a big freshman who is going to help us up front.
“We just have to get these guys in the weight room and we’re going to have to teach them the game. It’s part of winning; the players have to learn the game and that is something we have to teach along with all our schemes.”
What made Breeze happy was the way his players fought until the end. Amacker scored on a 36-yard run with 11:07 left in the game, then at the 6:46 mark he scored on a 4-yard run after catching a 40-yard pass from Hardy to set up the score.
LHS then scored two more times in the final 26 seconds of the game. The Wolverines moved 63 yards on eight plays with Hardy scoring from one yard out. He also threw a pair of passes to Amacker on that drive, one for 19 yards and another for 8 yards.
The Wolverines then recovered an onside kick at midfield and it took three plays to score with Hardy hitting Devin Simpson on a nice 27-yard crossing route. Kim added the final point but 62-35 was much better to see on the scoreboard than the alternatives the seemed possible just a few minutes earlier.
“I loved the fight of the kids there at the end,” Breeze said. “You have to like the fact that they executed some things there at the end including the onside kick and it gives them some positives to take with them as we move into the off-season workouts.”