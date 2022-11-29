Most of us have been there at some point; we find ourselves in a place and the mind wanders to something totally different from our past.
This weekend was one of the tougher ones this writer has endured in recent years but there were memories that will last forever.
There are those in my immediate family who are well aware of my crazy hours after 51 years of working nights and they know that my eyes haven’t seen many sunrises during my newspaper career.
That was all shattered last weekend when the alarm went off at the strange time of 5 a.m. both days. Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff in Stillwater was the first challenge to make and despite driving in heavy, constant rain we made it in time for a quick press box breakfast and a miserable game to try and find something good to write about.
Once that column was sent to the office, it was back to the car and more driving in heavy rain. This time it was a trek from Stillwater to Dallas via I-35 with busy Saturday holiday traffic, the seemingly endless string of semis and more rain made for some tense moments for a guy who normally loves to drive. It didn’t help to see a huge accident in north-Dallas on the opposite northbound lanes with 20 or more emergency vehicles rushing to the scene as we headed further south.
Yes, I missed one turn and had to be re-routed but we arrived at a place called Main Event to meet up with Sonny Puletasi and several other families of his Bulldogs 12U and 10U football teams that were preparing for Red Zone games Sunday morning at AT&T Stadium.
That’s where the next 5 a.m. alarm came into play but before that there was just no getting to sleep so from 3 to 5 a.m. this American football fanatic watched World Cup coverage of Japan and Costa Rica that was 0-0 when we left the hotel at 6 a.m. while the sun was just starting to rise in the eastern sky.
We raced through a sleepy Dallas to Arlington and pulled into the parking lot unhindered by barricades, security and attendants and parked in the shadow of the stadium.
So, just what are Red Zone games is probably your next question. Red Zone games are held whenever the Dallas Cowboys are on the road or idle and they involve youth football teams from across Texas, Oklahoma and even Louisiana.
There are games going on in both ends of the stadium, with each series starting at the 20-yard-line which is where the name comes from apparently. There are two officials on the line of scrimmage and they do what all fans love; never throw their flags. Heck, I didn’t even see them dangling from their belts.
Teams play four 15-minute sessions, rotating on offense and defense each time they are on the field. The 12U Bulldogs coached by Puletasi were among the first teams in action, but with just nine players it was a challenge at first until a couple of others arrived. Grandson Jordy Goodman got to play every snap and even caught a touchdown pass or a conversion pass depending on which member of our crew you asked.
After the “games” you get to go on a tour of the stadium but it’s not like the “real” tours. You go to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders locker-room first, then the Cowboys locker-room and it’s not what you might think. These lockers are plain, boring to be honest. I could hear others asking why so plain? This writer has seen nicer high school locker rooms and the facilities at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are far superior.
The reason is simple, the fancy locker room is at the Dallas Star Headquarters in Frisco. That’s where the Cowboys spend most of their time, so that’s where the frills and fancy items are located.
The final stop was the press area but it’s basically an interview room with chairs and a podium that this writer had seen before on several occassions.
Fans who want to see the good stuff can always go and pay to see the finer areas of the stadium with the amazing pieces of art, beautiful suites and even a great press box.
Sunday’s final stop was at midfield on the big blue and silver star. This writer, wife Brigitte, son Russell, daughter-in-law Tanya and our footballer got to pose for quick pictures on one cell phone with a security guy clicking three or four shots for each family, team or group of cheerleaders. This went on from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While sitting there on that famed star the first thought to pop into my mind was something my dad said many years ago.
We had gone to Stillwater for Bedlam football in either 1964 or ‘65 and saw Charlie Durkee kick a game-winning field goal for OSU. That night we attended an OSU basketball game during the Henry Iba era and while the game was not that exciting we resorted to small talk.
I remember dad, always the farmer/rancher, turning to me and telling me, “wonder how many bales of hay we could stack inside this place.”
For some reason as I looked up from that star to Jerry Jones huge stadium, that’s what popped into my mind, how many bales of hay could you put in this thing?
As we hurry out of the way for the next family to get their photo I knew why that thought had come at that very moment.
The one trait that I sure didn’t get from dad was the ability to wake up at 5 or 6 in the morning, go feed his beloved cattle in blizzard conditions and enjoy every minute.