Although we are the Lawton Constitution, and majority of the high school games I cover involve teams from the city of Lawton, there are plenty of smaller, surrounding towns that rely on us as well. And when it comes to high school football, bigger isn’t always better.
I really enjoy getting to cover games in the area and getting to see the different stadiums, towns and teams I don’t often get to. Last year, I was able to check a couple of big ones off my bucket list, including an 8-man game and getting to cover the Battle of the Wichitas, the annual grudge match between Cache and Elgin that’s one of the more intense rivalries in the area.
Unfortunately, that rivalry will no happen this year due to COVID-19. However, Cache was able to schedule a home game against Bristow (which I forgot in my weekly picks column, but give me the Bulldogs, 30-17). Still, the loss of that rivalry game makes it a dozen games in the last two weeks that have been canceled in our area. That means no game that week for those kids, no money (or decidedly less money) for the home school and no game that week for those kids who look forward to Friday nights more than anything.
And even though I told myself (and others) the OSSAA playoff rules wouldn’t affect the magnitude of these late-season games, the fact of the matter is there is a big difference between playing for seeding and playing for your very playoff lives.
But there is still a lot to look forward to. Tonight, you have arguably the biggest game in our area all season long, regardless of school size. Two of the top teams in Class 2A meet as No. 2 Marlow visits No. 7 Frederick at another landmark on my check list from last year: the Bomber Bowl. A historic stadium, two unbeatens, two rabid fan bases, two airtight defenses and a district title on the line — what more could one ask for?
Well, on Saturday afternoon, you have a game that will likely decide the No. 2 seed in District A-2 as Apache hosts Minco. Provided the two teams run the ball like they’ve shown they can, you should be home in time to catch the second half of Oklahoma State-Texas.
Next week, you might not see too many games deciding district titles but again, you have some big games when it comes to determining playoff seeding. And with the seeding in some districts being decided by coaches’ votes, style points are encouraged. Anadarko and Kingfisher are likely playing for the 2nd seed in that district, while Cache gets to show what they’re made of against one of the top teams in the state in Weatherford.
Sure, the weather and COVID-19 might have goofed some things up recently, but it shouldn’t put a damper on what promises to be an exciting end to the season.